The Milwaukee Brewers are seriously on track to be competitive in the Major Leagues, who today hold the four-season mark by going to the postseason in a row.

His path has been mainly guided by a very good pitching and great defense, although his offense we could say that he has looked well below for the team of the city of beer.

During 2021 in MLB, the pitching of the Milwaukee Brewers was at the top of the league, after sustaining an ERA of 3.50, which was the third best mark for a team in all the Major Leagues, which produced an independent ERA to 3.72 defense, third best in the entire league as well.

The rivals could only hit the Brewers’ pitching for an average of .215, the second-lowest mark in MLB, while a strikeout differential per base on balls of 18.0%, the third-highest mark in the league.

Signs of clearly the great dominance over their pitching opponents, that looking a little further we could give credit mainly to the great performance of the team’s starting pitching, since the relief is a factor for the Brewers called to improve.

The Brewers’ starting corps had the second-best ERA (3.13), the best independent ERA on defense (3.29), as well as the second-lowest rotation with the lowest yielding batting average with just one. 210.

Faced with such performance, we can see how the relief was all adverse. That, although the relief was good, it was far from sensational that the starting pitching was. The Brewers relief combined for a 4.02 ERA, fourteenth fewest in MLB.

On the other hand, they presented an independent defense ERA of 4.34, ranking 18th among all teams that make up MLB.

As well as their starting pitching, the team’s defense was another fixture for the Brewers in 2021, who racked up 61 Runs Saves, being the sixth-best mark for Major League Baseball organizations.

Along with his relief, another section that disappointed the Brewers’ year in 2021 was an inconsistent offense. That he clearly had a hard time hitting and getting to the bases.

The team had an offensive line of .233 / .317 / .396, ranking no. 27 in batting average, 14 in on-base percentage and 23 in slugging average.

Something positive for the batting of the Brewers was their production to run the pads, who registered a Base Running (BsR) of 8.5 as a representation of all their actions in the base run, being the seventh best mark in the MLB during 2021.

If something is asked in baseball, obviously it is to bat. Offensive production today is called to be the main factor to improve for the Milwaukee Brewers’ aspirations.

A palpable example of the needs with the club of the ninth brewery was their participation in the National League Championship Series, where in four games the team could only score six runs, a series in which they were shut out in two games, falling 3 -1 against the Atlanta Braves and ending his season.