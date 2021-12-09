12/09/2021 at 08:48 CET

The “time tomorrow” and the Eurocup have been the most explored issues in the most popular internet search engine (Google) in Spain during 2021, in which some of the most current topics, such as the eruption on La Palma, the price of electricity or vaccines against covid, have been among the most typed.

The data has been released today by Google Spain, which has analyzed the search trends Throughout the year, in which interest in the virus -which last year was the most recurrent issue in this search engine- has fallen from the top positions, although everything related to the vaccine has continued to import a lot.

The list of most typed words in Spain they have been, after those of “time tomorrow” and Eurocopa, those of La Liga; Real Madrid; Roland Garros; La Palma volcano; Bonoloto; Mbappe; Atlético de Madrid; and NBA.

Among the most recurring “when” throughout the year, the most prominent, according to the data provided today by this company, has been “when does Spain play”, which have been followed by questions to know when is Black Friday; “when is my time to get vaccinated”; or when does Real Madrid play.

When it’s holy week; when WhatsApp returns; when does Barcelona play; when the Olympics start; when is Carnival; and when FIFA 22 comes out, they complete the list of “when“more typed in that search engine.

Between the athletes, the names that have been typed the most times in Spain during 2021 have been, in this order: Mbappé, Eriksen, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Ana Peleteiro, Paula Badosa, Dani Olmo, Simone Biles, Unai Simón and Xavi.

In the area of ​​cinema, television and series, the most sought after throughout the year has been the network of audiovisual content Tokyvideo, Survivors, Love is in the air, The Island of Temptations, The Squid Game, Secret Story, The Last Temptation, Mask Singer, The Bridgertons and Eternals.

Among the “how”, the one that has aroused the most interest among Internet users in Spain has been “what is the name of thor’s hammer“, followed by “how to know if I am delinquent“and of” how is Madrid going “.

But sailors have also been interested in this search engine to know “how is Spain going”, “what is the name of the Acacia flower”; “how are the elections going in Madrid”; “how to get the covid passport”; “how a giraffe sleeps “;” what is the name of the olive blossom “; or” how to make bread “.

And among the “why”, the one that has accumulated the most searches, according to the data released today by Google Spain, has been “why does a volcano erupt”, followed by “why does the light go up”.

This list is completed by questions such as “why is Messi leaving”; “why Melendi is not in La Voz”; “why does the arm hurt with the vaccine”; “why was Cat crazy in Victorious”; “why is Women’s Day celebrated”; “why are my applications closing”; “Why do cats purr”; and “why are there so many earthquakes in Granada”.