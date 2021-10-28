Ylenia padilla He has done it again. The former participant of Gandía Shore continues with her particular crusade against the media and has made a direct on Instagram to complain about an alleged conspiracy against her.

More upset than ever, the former Telecinco star claims to be experiencing “harassment” by the media. “I don’t know if the law is going to protect me or not, I don’t know what the hell to do, I can not anymore“, he confesses in the video.

“It’s unfair, who am I to go out every fucking day in this shit? (…) Enough is enough!”, Continues Ylenia before the more than 2,500 people who at that time were awaiting its broadcast.

“We said that save me is trash TV, but the whole Spanish press is. What mafia is this? What do you want from me? Sons of the great bitch! “, He blurts out.

“You are fatal”, writes one of the users who was witnessing the moment live. “No fuck? I recognized it that I’m wrong and they won’t leave me alone“, she has responded, assuring that the means are exerting” a harassment and demolition to a person who is wrong “.

Then, Ylenia continues to show her worst face before a follower who comments “OMG [oh my god] honey “.”Die, girl, for real. How disgusting people, what a shame of a country. No people to talk about? Aren’t there people to take as a point of opinion? “, He concludes in the video that is circulating on Twitter.

Transphobia and homophobia

The truth is that, for some time now, Ylenia has made headlines for its constant attacks on social networks towards Mediaset and the rest of the Spanish media that collect its controversies. The television show has not hesitated to load against the LGTBI collective, insulting his followers with homophobic attacks or publicly confronting Elsa Ruiz, a collaborator of Sobreviviré, whom he refers to in masculine terms.

Ylenia’s crusade against everyone has also cost her friendships like the one she had with Belén Esteban, who has faced his own teammates from Save me to defend his friend. “Belén Esteban got into the live show because someone from Telecinco had told her, to coerce me, because today she hasn’t called or written to me,” the Benidorm woman even said after Belén wrote to her on a live show. I call”.

