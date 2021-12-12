Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra owns heart-stopping abs

Ana Parra is a high-level athlete, and although the model assures that the love of exercise is something that has always accompanied her, and that she never stops doing, even if she is on vacation, she has just made a revelation about how she does to maintain sufficient strength and energy to exercise.

The beautiful Colombian shared a video taken in the city of Medellín, in which she can be seen doing bar exercises in a gym, with the help of elastic bands, and although the routine is quite expensive, Ana seems as if she were playing, without show no difficulty.

And it was precisely with this video of her exercise, that the former contestant of the fifth season of EXATLON United States confessed what she consumes before exercising in order to have all the necessary power to not stay in the attempt or succumb to the difficulty of the repetitions it does.

“How many do you think I can do without the league? Do not underestimate me that I can surprise you 😜 ”, was the comment with which Ana Parra accompanied her publication, where she questioned her fans to reveal how far they think she is capable of doing in that bar without the help of the bands.

“My workouts are very strong, thanks to this powerful #preworkout 💪🏻 #nitraburst from @giantsportsmexico @giantsports”, added the athlete, recommending the use of Nitra Burst, which in Mexico is marketed by Giant Sports Mexico, which you can see here with More Products.

“Giantsportsmexico accompanies the athlete #GiantSportsMexico @ anaparra_7 between her super motivational training from @ elev8tionfitness #Miami with her favorite pre-workout Nitraburst!”, Commented the page, where it was added that the Nitraburst product offers:

🧪 # Pumping – L Argenina AKG

🧪 # Focus – N Acetyl and L Tyrosine

🧪 # Pure Energy – Beta Alanine and

🧪 #Caffeine

🧪Vascularity – Citruline Malate

🧪 # Strength – Increase your levels of

🧪 Testosterone with Tongkat

Ali CBF

🧪30 servings each bottle

🧪Unmatched flavors

Also, on the Internet, this Giants site sells the product for $ 34.99, and ensures that the Nitra Burst is complete to maintain strength and energy both physically and mentally.

“Take your gym sessions to the next level and attack the most explosive workouts! ENERGY AND ENDURANCE with 325 mg of caffeine per serving. FOCUS cognitive enhancers keep you alert and your intensity increases, ”the company says. “PUMPING sensation unmatched by any other pre-workout drink. ZERO SUGAR AND CALORIES, means there is no impact on your macros. Incorporates a healthy dose of Testosterone Boosting Calcium Fructoborate and Tongkat Alie. This pre-workout powder is creatine free! ”

