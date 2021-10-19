Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra confesses what she eats for breakfast to maintain her figure

It is no secret to anyone that Ana Parra is considered one of the most attractive women who has passed through EXATLON throughout the different editions of the Telemundo reality show.

Although the beautiful Colombian has shown that sport plays a very important role in having the “fitness” figure that her loyal followers love so much, on different occasions the model has assured that the key is not only to exercise, but also to eat. plays a very important role.

And despite the fact that the civil engineer tends to eat a lot of bread, the carbohydrate that is her greatest sin, it is also well known that the former beauty queen takes care of herself in her diet and usually has a nutritious diet.

This was shown by the Colombian, through her social networks, where she revealed the breakfast that she usually has in the mornings, and that she wanted to share with her fans, so that those who wish, can follow in her steps and have a healthy life and a diet fury.

Ana Parra posted a video on her Instagram, where she showed step by step how she prepares her breakfast, for which only healthy, easy-to-buy ingredients and a blender are needed.

“A #fit #breakfast, super protein 💪🏻 and very delicious 🤤

– 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

– 1/2 cup oatmeal

– 1/4 cup almond milk

– 1 egg

– Cinnamon powder

– Vanilla essence

Blend everything and that’s it 😊 on top you can put whatever you want. I put a layer of Greek Yogurt, fruit and grated 95% cocoa ”, commented the athlete.

And showing the delicious baked pancake that she made with that mixture and that it was finger-licking good, the athlete said: “Do it, enjoy it and tell me what you think 😁🥰”.

The former EXATLON athlete, who a few years ago competed to be Miss Colombia in her country, has previously revealed that she places great importance on her physical care, which she also needs for her career in the world of modeling.

Therefore, after suffering an accident in the semifinal of the fifth season of EXATLON, where she injured her nose and neck, the young woman was concerned about her condition, but she finally recovered without any problem.

“Thank God it was only muscular and that is something I am grateful for, because the neck is something completely delicate, and then nothing. Thank God that did not get older … I know that what happened to my face is also something delicate, and today, let’s say that I also live from my face. So I thank God that it was nothing serious, and here I continue to work hard with this, “said Ana Parra at the time in a” live “of Instagram.

