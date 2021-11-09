11/09/2021 at 20:30 CET

The Argentine National Team led by Lionel Scaloni had an unforgettable 2021, after winning the Copa América after 28 years of title drought. And the final touch would be to achieve the passage to Qatar 2022. They have it practically assured, but it does not depend on itself.

La Albiceleste will face Uruguay next Friday in Montevideo and Brazil on Tuesday 16 in San Juan. If he manages to win one of the two games, he will already have one foot in the World Cup.

The antecedents support him. The average number of points you needed Argentina to qualify for the top national team competition was 28 points. Today the Albiceleste has 25 and Brazil, the leader 31. If they get a victory in one of the two games they will reach 28.

But to win in the two classics, it will reach 31 units, a figure that will already make it unattainable for the bottom of the table: Bolivia (12), Paraguay (12), Peru (11) and Venezuela (7), when 18 points remain at stake.

In the general classification behind Brazil and Argentina are: Ecuador with 17, Colombia and Uruguay with 16, Chile, sixth with 13 units.

What does Argentina need?

If Argentina reaches 31 points on this double date, it would need at least two results to also occur :

That Chile does not add its 6 points (visit Paraguay, receives Ecuador). Uruguay add less than 3 points (receives Argentina, visit Bolivia). Colombia add less than 3 points (visit Brazil, receives Paraguay) That Ecuador adds less than 2 points (receives Venezuela, visits Chile).

While, if the National Team adds 4 on this double date and reaches 29, you would need at least two of these possibilities to occur:

That Chile adds less than 4 points That Uruguay does not add points That Colombia does not add points

Finally, If the National Team scores 3 points or less on this double date, it will have to wait until next year to ensure its qualification for the Qatar World Cup., unless FIFA rules in his favor and wins the suspended game with Brazil in San Paolo, which would add three more points.