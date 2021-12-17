Changes in monetary policy

Updated on Friday, December 17, 2021 – 14:34

The entity will not raise interest rates for now, but announced the end of debt purchases within the framework of its special program for the pandemic

The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, yesterday in Frankfurt. Europe The ECB begins the “progressive” withdrawal of stimuli but maintains rates in the face of rising prices

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday began the withdrawal of stimuli that intensified after the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020. The entity will not raise interest rates for now, but announced the end of debt purchases within the framework of its special program for the pandemic (PEPP). What impact will these measures have? We review some keys:

Is the ECB announcement surprising?

No. Most analysts took it for granted that the ECB would not follow in the wake of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) or the Bank of England in raising interest rates. The readjustment in its main debt purchase programs did not go out of the expected either.

The surprise was in the forecasts …

However, the most striking thing about Christine Lagarde’s appearance was in the inflation forecasts for next year. The ECB began by saying that inflation was a matter of months; then he rectified and said that it would last longer than expected and yesterday not only noted that prices would remain high “most of 2022”, but almost doubled his projections for next year. Specifically, it raised them from the 1.7% predicted in September to 3.2% this Thursday.

“This change is of a relevant magnitude, which shows that the ECB is not infallible, so we think that it is wrong not to raise interest rates in 2022 given the strong expectations of GDP growth and inflation,” he says Hernan Cortes,partner of Olea Gestión and co-manager of the Olea Neutral fund.

“Against a background of increasing the projected trajectory of inflation, this decision has raised questions. As in the case of the Fed and the Bank of England, this could have provoked a response on monetary policy, but today the ECB does not has wanted to do more, “he adds Ulrike Kastens, European economist for DWS.

If inflation rises, why not accelerate the withdrawal?

Prices are not the only factor determining the European Central Bank’s roadmap. Opposite is the recovery of the region’s economy, which in recent months has slowed down; By 2022, in fact, it has lowered growth forecasts from 4.6% to 4.2%. Lagarde yesterday showed her concern about this aspect and explained that her roadmap tries to maintain a balance between both aspects. The main fear of the ECB itself, of the markets and economists is that a hasty withdrawal of stimulus will suddenly halt the evolution of the economy, as it happened in the previous financial crisis, and destroy the efforts made in recent years.

Why are ECB purchases important for countries?

It all started with Mario Draghi’s “Whatever it takes” during his presidency at the ECB. The monetary expansion plan initiated by the Italian contained the financial crisis that almost took the euro and several countries ahead in 2012 and Lagarde decided to follow that trail by spreading liquidity markets to face the impact of the pandemic. The massive purchases of debt have allowed States, companies and families to finance themselves for years at very low costs and this has allowed countries to increase spending at affordable prices.

The other side of these measures is that countries have accumulated a volume of debt that could cause them financial and budgetary problems if the stimuli are withdrawn abruptly or if interest rates rise a lot in a very short time, hence the caution in the withdrawal.

What does it mean for Spain that the ECB begins to close the money tap?

Spain is one of the countries that has benefited the most during these years from these massive purchases of public and private debt by the ECB. The financing costs of the Spanish State have been reduced and companies and families in the country, as has happened in the rest of the members, have had access to cheaper financing.

If the ECB now decided on a larger or faster withdrawal, Spain, along with other countries such as Italy, would be one of the countries that could face serious financial stability difficulties for its economy.

When will the ECB raise rates?

It is one of the unknowns, especially considering that both the Fed and the Bank of England have already started the path of ascent. Experts agree that it will not be before 2023 and Lagarde also hinted this yesterday. Konstantin Veit, portfolio manager at PIMCO, points out in this regard that “although we expect a gradual reduction in the pace of net asset purchases as the pandemic improves, it remains less likely that the ECB will end the relaxation quantitative and raise official interest rates in the near future. ”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more