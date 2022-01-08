Extra virgin olive oil is a basic necessity in the kitchen and in our daily life. Not only full of texture, consistency and a wonderful flavor all kinds of dishes: it is one of the best sources of healthy fats out there. It is one of the basic ingredients of the Mediterranean diet and is associated with valuable health benefits, thanks to its powerful antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. So it can be quite disheartening when a new bottle looks bad. It is normal and expected that a bottle of oil contains a clear greenish-yellow liquid and that you never see white particles or spots floating around it. However, if for some reason you come home with the purchase and discover some white balls in an unopened bottle of olive oil: do not throw it away. The oil may just be a little cold. Based on this, we set about compiling some simple steps to store olive oil correctly.

What is the white matter in olive oil?

While loose fragments in olive oil can be an indicator that the product is spoiling, this is not always the case. Low temperatures are probably to blame for olive oil coagulation. Like a variety of other fruits, olives have a waxy protective coating (for reference think of the shiny peel of a Honeycrisp apple). When olive oil is placed in a cold environment, the natural waxes begin to separate from the liquid and coalesce into small fragments or lumps. The white substance in olive oil may not seem appetizing, but this process is natural and will not harm the taste.

It’s no secret to say that olive oil is one of the most complete and healthy foods on the planet, the main reason is that it is a food with great anti-inflammatory benefits. It is a healthy lipid that provides monounsaturated fatty acids that protect the heart and help break down the fat stored in the abdomen, in addition to being a source of vitamin E, carotenoids and polyphenolic compounds. Not surprisingly, olive oil is the star ingredient of the Mediterranean diet, It is one of the foods that most promotes longevity. In addition, it is a powerful anti-aging agent, has great antibacterial properties, prevents arthritis, improves cognitive functioning, is a great ally to combat diabetes and regulate blood sugar. It strengthens the immune system, prevents all kinds of heart diseases and significantly reduces high cholesterol.

How can you tell if the oil is spoiling or just cold?

The general rule of thumb when it comes to food safety in any food is: When in doubt about its condition, it is better to err on the side of caution. However, in some everyday consumer products it is more evident than in others. For example: in dairy and meat products, simply by smelling and observing them we can tell if they are no longer suitable for human consumption. Fortunately, in the case of olive oil, if you notice these white particles, the only thing you need to do to know if the oil is in good condition: is to warm up a bit.

According to information contained in Olive Oil Marketplace, Quality oil that has separated due to freezing temperatures will return to its clear, normal consistency after it is heated. So if you’ve just come back from the store and you notice waxy white specks floating in the oil bottle, the first thing to do is allow it to come to room temperature. If things still look murky after a while, the next step is to immerse the bottle in a warm water bath. As an aside: it is very important to avoid the use of hot water as it could affect the quality of the oil. To define if it is good to be used in the kitchen: the oil must be completely clarified and return to that characteristic yellow-greenish color, certainly brilliant, of olive oil.

Also, according to experts, if the olive oil is cloudy in many cases it may simply be unfiltered oil. And those residues that you see, It is the pulp of olives that have not had time to settle. And therefore, over time, this pulp will settle to the bottom of the bottle. If it is an unfiltered oil and the background cloudy there is nothing to worry about. Of course, if it does leak, it could be an indication that it is going bad or has gone bad. When the oil simply fell victim to the cold, which often happens in the winter season, in cold rooms or after refrigeration: It will not be damaged by cold or freezing.

So now you know, olive oil is a product that can also go bad and with these simple tips you can discover it more easily. Do not forget to integrate it into your daily meals, it is a wonderful source of healthy fats and one of the most powerful cardiovascular protectors that exist. In addition, it is incredibly versatile and lends itself to being integrated into all kinds of salads, ceviches, creams, pastas, marinades, stews and main dishes.

