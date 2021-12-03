An iPhone battery that turns yellow is not something to worry about. It has its purpose and we are going to tell you what it means to change color.

Apple products, although they have many virtues, tend to suffer from little autonomy. Their batteries discharge at a certain rate and that worries consumers. Their devices are still of the highest quality and sell a lot, but this flaw was there.

When the iOS 11 update was released, it was looking to solve battery problems. This update introduced low power mode and changes to the color of the battery symbol.

When battery saving mode is enabled in iPhone settings, the battery symbol will turn yellow. It’s a new feature that has been introduced that can make the phone last a couple more hours before charging.

This low power mode activates normally when 20% battery remains on mobile. Many brands have similar options and now we see how iPhones are joining the trend of being on for longer.

We can activate the battery saving function even if we have not reached the 20% limit. Doing so is easy, although it can bring some inconvenience. these are the steps to follow:

Go to SETTINGS on your iPhone. Select BATTERY. You will see the BATTERY SAVE MODE mode. Slide the bar to activate it. If the switch is green, Low Power Mode is already on.

The phone will already be in battery saving mode. It will last longer but it may not show us when emails arrive, no background updates are applied or the screen turns off quickly.

They are minor problems that can bother some, but it is a small price to pay in exchange for having an Apple phone that can last much longer.

A smartphone is a real computer, diary, social communicator, a multitool that fits in the palm of your hand. But it has an important limitation, its autonomy. Are there tricks to charge the mobile battery faster?

By the way, just like you can activate the battery saving mode, you can also ignore it. If you deactivate it by following the same steps described above, when the battery drops below 20% it will not enter that mode and it will work normally, but it will drain quickly.

Hopefully you can enjoy this trick so that your mobile lasts much longer in operation.