For several days, the lies of the American social chronicle have speculated on the possibility that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have started a discreet romance that, among other things, would be marked by the lack of ties between the parties. Sources in the celebrity’s environment have now revealed that, while they are not officially dating, it would not be entirely accurate to say that the television star and the comedian are simply friends.

“Kim and Pete really like each other. Although they try to downplay what they have by saying that they are just friends, the truth is that right now there is something more between them. They are having a great time ”, has assured an informant to the news portal ‘Entertainment Tonight’. “Pete makes her laugh and makes Kim feel special. Pete is delighted, of course, because he has always been very attracted to Kim ”, has added the same confidant.

One of the factors that would explain their good harmony, as can be seen from these latest revelations, lies in the similar trajectories that both have on the sentimental plane. Both Pete and Kim, now immersed in their divorce process from Kanye West, recently left very mediatic relationships – the former recently ended his courtship with Phoebe Dynevor, after having also been with Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande – and those Circumstances would have united them in a special way.

“Pete and Kim are having a lot of fun these days already that It helps that they have so much in common. The two returned to being single recently and that is one of the reasons why they have connected so well, ”another source pointed out.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson meet again at a NY club

Last weekend the world of celebrities was revolutionized by the apparent emergence of a new surprise couple: the one formed by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande’s former fiancé The celebrity had just worked with a few days earlier on the episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ that she hosted and in which they recorded a sketch together.

The two were photographed at a California amusement park holding hands while riding a roller coaster. At that time, several close friends of the television star assured that it had been a group outing, not a date, since both Kim and Pete move in the same social circles and hopefully they coincide often.

However, less than a week later the two have met again in New York to go this Wednesday to an exclusive club in Manhattan called Zero Bond, in which entry is reserved for members only. The comedian first arrived at the establishment accompanied by several people and Kim later did so only escorted by her security team, although apparently her friend Jonathan Cheban was waiting for her inside.

According to rumors, the night before Pete had hosted a private dinner on the roof of an Italian restaurant on Staten Island, where he grew up.

Keep reading:

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson the surprise couple of the year or just good friends?

Kim Kardashian wants to open a law firm to serve people for free and employ ex-convicts