10/22/2021 at 12:37 AM CEST

Fabio Quartararo arrives at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix knowing that he can be world champion depending on his result and that of his pursuer, ‘Peco’ Bagnaia. The Yamaha driver has already ensured that he arrives in Italy thinking that he will take the weekend as if it were a normal race.

Depending on how you go on Friday and Saturday in practice, you will take more or less risks in the race on Sunday. Taking out the calculator, Fabio Quartararo will be proclaimed world champion this weekend if:

Win the race, whatever Bagnaia does, Finish 2nd and Bagnaia finishes 3rd or worse, Finishes 3rd and Bagnaia finishes 4th or worse, Is 4th and Bagnaia finishes 5th or worse, Is 5th and Bagnaia finishes 4th or worse, finishes 6th or 7th, and Bagnaia finishes 5th or worse, finishes 8th and Bagnaia finishes 6th or worse Finish 9th and Bagnaia finishes 7th or worse It is 10th and Bagnaia finishes 8th or worse It is 11th and Ducati finishes 9th or worse It finishes 12th and Pecco finishes 10th or worse It is 13th and Bagnaia finishes 11th or worse It finishes 14th and Bagnaia finishes 12th or worse It is 15th or not get a score and Bagnaia finishes 13th or worse

It seems that the Frenchman has it easy to be crowned this Sunday in Italy but Bagnaia plays at home and knows the circuit perfectly, in Misano 1 he won and Quartararo could not reach him to fight for victory, and Bagnaia knows that his The only option to keep the World Cup alive is to win the race.

Fabio Quartararo will also have to take into account the changing weather forecast for this weekend and leave with maximum concentration to achieve the best possible result. The Yamaha rider has already shown that he knows how to lead under pressure and although he would still have Portugal and Valencia to become champion, he will give everything to do so this weekend.