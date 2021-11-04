11/04/2021

Act. At 10:59 CET

After the fall of his teammate and maximum rival for the title Raúl Fernández in the Emilia-Romagna GP, Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo), leader of the World Championship of Moto2, will have its first ‘match ball’ of the season at this weekend’s Brembo Algarve Grand Prix.

The Australian arrives with 18 points advantage to Portimao, a track in which both he and Raul Fernandez you know what it is to win in Moto2. If he succeeds, Remy will be Australia’s first World Championship champion since 2011, when his compatriot Casey Stoner achieved the MotoGP crown. Remy’s father Wayne Gardner was proclaimed 500cc champion 34 years ago.

These are the results you need Gardner to be proclaimed World Champion on Sunday, November 7 at the Portimao circuit:

– Win the race and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 3rd.

– Finish 2nd and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 5th

– Finish 3rd and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 8th

– Finish 4th and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 11th

– Finish 5th and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 13th

– Finish 6th and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 14th

– Finish 7th and that Raúl Fernández does not finish better than 15th

– Finish 8th and that Raúl Fernández fails to score