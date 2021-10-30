As you will have already verified in your own ID, all modern numbers of the National Identity Document have a letter at the end. Does it have any function?

Everybody has ever wondered how the letter at the end of the DNI number is assigned, in Spain.

It is not a random letter, nor does it follow a sequential order. It has a specific function. That is why some official services ask you to include the letter in a mandatory way, and others do not.

As our colleague Sandra Viñas explains in Business Insider, not all the letters of the alphabet are used.

For instance the I and O have been discarded so that they are not confused with a 1 and a 0, and the Ñ too, being a Spanish spelling that would put international computer systems in trouble.

The biggest curiosity is that the letter U is not used either. But here it is not by similarity, but so that there are 23 letters left, which is a prime number. This information is vital to be able to assign the letter to each number of the DNI.

The letter of the DNI exists to be able to verify that the number is correct, and we have not made a mistake when writing it. How is it possible?

What is done is divide the DNI number assigned to each person by 23, which is a prime number, and therefore the division will always give decimals.

But we are not interested in decimals, but the rest of the division, which you get when you divide manually.

If you are a digital native you may have forgotten how it is divided with pencil and paper, and digital calculators do not give the remainder of the division, only the decimals. We are going to show you how to get the rest with the Windows or Google calculator:

You divide the number by 23 You keep the decimals and multiply them by 23 What you get is the remainder of the division

Let’s see it with an example:

We have the DNI number 12345678. We divide it by 23 and it gives us: 536.768.6086956522.

We are left only with the decimals and multiply by 23: 0.6086956522 * 23 = 14.00000, rounding, the number 14. That’s the rest of the division.

Now we go to these tables, what will they tell us which letter of the DNI corresponds to all possible remains:

REST 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 LETTER T R W A G M Y F P D X B REST 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 LETTER N J Z S Q V H L C K E

In our example, the number 14 corresponds to the letter Z. Therefore the DNI number will be: 12345678-Z.

Take the test with your DNI number, and you will see how you get the assigned letter.

As we have said this is done for make sure that we have not made a mistake when writing the DNI in a document.

Each number can only be assigned one letter according to the rest of the division. When we give the DNI in some service a computer program makes the division, and checks that the letter matches. If it does not match, it is that the DNI is misspelled.