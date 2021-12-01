MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Bam Adebayo # 13 of the Miami Heat fights for control of the ball against Facundo Campazzo # 7 and Nikola Jokic # 15 of the Denver Nuggets during the second half at FTX Arena on November 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown / .)

The Miami Heat have been dealt some bad news, as star player Bam Adebayo has a torn UCL and he’ll need thumb surgery.

Things have been outstanding for the Miami Heat to begin the 2021-22 season, but some adversity has arrived for the squad. That’s because Jimmy Butler and Co. will be without star center Bam Adebayo for at least a month.

On Wednesday, news broke that Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL and he’ll now have to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb. When can Miami fans expect the big man to get back on the hardwood?

Bam Adebayo recovery time

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Adebayo is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks. Obviously, this is a big-time blow for the Heat, as they’re currently in third place of the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-8 record.

Adebayo has played a massive role in the early success, as he’s averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per night. On both ends of the floor, Adebayo has been an absolute beast for the Heat.

What is a torn UCL?

For those of you who are not familiar with what a torn UCL is, it’s the tearing of the ulnar collateral ligament. While it’s best known for baseball players in their elbows, often leading to Tommy John Surgery, it can also have a disastrous impact on your thumb as well.

Such is the case for Adebayo. Following his surgery, he’ll now miss extended time for the Heat. It will now be on Butler and Tyler Herro to try and step their games up offensively with Adebayo out. The two sharpshooters are averaging more than 20 points per game. With Adebayo sidelined, their numbers will be called on to keep shooting lights out even more than before.