10/24/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Real Madrid visit Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona on matchday 10 of LaLiga Santander in one of the big games on Sunday and of the 2021/22 season. After recovering with a win against Shakhtar Donetsk in their European commitment, the whites arrive at the big event in good dynamics and with a slight favoritism against the culé team.

The Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, you can count on Eden Hazard and Daniel Carvajal, who have been discharged, have exercised normally and have entered the list of summoned to travel to Barcelona. Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and Daniel Ceballos will not be there, who continue with their recovery and the evolution will mark the return to the playing fields and to the team dynamics. Yes he has recovered Ferland Mendy, who already played in the visit to the Ukrainian team during the week.

Precisely the French side will start from the beginning in the left-handed lane of the rear along with Eder Militao and David Alaba, in addition to Nacho or Lucas Vázquez, occupying the opposite band. CAsemiro, Kroos and Modric will complete the medullary and Fede Valverde or Rodrygo will accompany the two indisputable in attack: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Júnior, which add up to 14 of Real Madrid’s 22 goals in LaLiga.

Courtois, the guardian angel of Real Madrid

The former Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is one of the most important and decisive players in Carlo Ancelotti’s scheme: he has played every minute this season and has conceded just over one goal per game (12 in a total of 11 games). He has also left his clean sheet four times this season: Inter and Shakhtar in the Champions League and Betis and Villarreal in LaLiga.

The Belgian played his 140th game with Real Madrid against the Ukrainian team, where he has conceded 136 goals and left his goal unbeaten up to 76 times (54.3%). The goalkeeper arrived from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 in exchange for 35 million euros.