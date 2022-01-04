The most successful are in Mercadona, Lidl and Aldi, although there are in other supermarkets and clothing stores such as Zara. They smell practically the same as others, only instead of costing between 60 or 80 euros, we can buy them for 4, 10 or 12 euros.

We all have a reference cologne for special occasions, but we also like to have a variety of fragrances for our day to day, or simply to vary them.

For this reason, the white label colonies that we find in supermarkets have more and more followers. Many of them are expensive perfume clones, but at cheaper prices.

Yes it is true that its smell lasts less time, but it is also true that we can apply more cologne or do it more repeatedly as they are cheaper.

We leave you, then, a lListed with the names of the original perfumes and their equivalents for each store, in this case, Lidl, Zara and Aldi.

Lidl

In this supermarket we can highlight the presence of a greater number of colonies for women than for men, whose variety is less. Highlights the Aura collection, with up to 8 different equivalences. Almost all colonies cost less than 6 euros.

For man we highlight:

Hugo Boss: Xbolt Gibellini (€ 3.99) Only Loewe: Essence Unicko (€ 5.99) ACQUA DI GIÒ Giorgio Armani: Essence Aqua Fresh (€ 5.99) Paco Rabanne Invictus: Essence Victory (€ 5.99) Armani Code: Dark Code (€ 5.99)

In the section of woman we have more equivalences:

Amor Amor by Cacharel: Aura de Amor (€ 5.90) ​​Narciso Rodriguez: Aura d’Elle (€ 5.90) ​​Angel, by Thierry Mugler: Aura Angelica (€ 5.90) ​​J’Adore, by Dior: Aura de Splendor (€ 5.90) ​​La Vie Est Belle, by Lancöme: Aura en Rose (€ 5.90) ​​Acqua di Gio, by Giorgio Armani: Aquamarine Aura (€ 5.90) ​​Tresor by Lancome: Chalou Eau Parfum orange ( € 17.50) Cool Water Davidoff-woman: Blue Chalou Eau Parfum (€ 17.50)

Zara

The variety of colognes in the Inditex group clothing brand store it is getting bigger. As we can see, the prices of the containers of the 100ml equivalents are 10.95 euros, but there are cheaper ones: the 30ml ones cost 5.95 euros. They are all these:

Section from man:

Invictus Paco Rabanne: Zara Seoul (€ 10.95) Dior Homme: Zara For Him (€ 17.95) Hugo Boss Bottle Night: Zara Man Blue Spirit (€ 10.95) 1 Million Paco Rabanne: Zara Collection Man Zara Collection Man (€ 10.95) 212 VIP Carolina Herrera: Zara Tobacco Collection (€ 12.95)

In the section of woman we highlight:

La Vie Est Belle by Lancome: Red Vanilla (€ 10.95) Scandal by Jean Paul Gaultier: Gourmand Addict (€ 10.95) Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent: Gardenia (€ 10.95) Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolfn: Black Peony (€ 10.95) The One by Dolce & Gabbana: Black Amberm (€ 10.95) Victoria Secret Bombshell: Orchid (€ 10.95) Noa de Cacharel: White Jasmine (10.95 €)

Aldi

The variety at Aldi is less than the previous two. In fact, equivalences are not always available in the beauty section. Its price is around € 3.99. However we can highlight:

For man:

Le Male Jean Paul Gautier: Masculine Lacura 1 Million by Paco Rabanne: Victory Acqua di Gio Giorgio Armani: L’Eau Lacure Fierce Abercrombie & Fitch: Lacure Steel

In the case of women, we only have two:

Coco Mademoiselle: Femenie Chanel N ° 5: 5th Element

All these knockoffs tend to sell quite well so don’t worry if you run out of stock, it never runs out. In addition, sometimes, despite its cheap price, they add various offers and promotions to encourage your purchase, as happens on these dates.