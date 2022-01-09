01/09/2022 at 18:00 CET

A few days ago the news broke that an employee had been fired from her company for refusing to carry heeled shoes 9 centimeters during their eight-hour workday.

Beyond other aesthetic aspects and sexual discrimination, since this type of footwear is only required for women, from a health point of view, the General Council of Official Colleges of Podiatrists recalls the use of this type of footwear is totally inadvisable for health. And more, when we talk about very long working hours.

Its “aesthetic benefits” and “empowerment” have associated side effects. Why wear very high heels affects walking.

How? Well it produces a ankle joint lock In plantar flexion, which is increased proportionally with the height of the heel, it causes the upper joints, both the knee and the hip, to have to perform more movement and, consequently, a hip wiggle that is antiphysiological.

Heel yes, but moderate

Ideally, the position of the metatarsals is a moderate heel, between one and four centimeters.

It allows an angle with respect to the ground that allows supporting the part that is most anatomically prepared to step on, with the help of fibrocartilaginous elements and protected by the best shock absorber ever designed: plantar fat.

The problems appear the moment we walk on heels of more than two inches.

Because all this wise body design falls apart.

We begin to load more than 75% of our weight on the most sensitive part of our metatarsals, the cartilage, and we put “barbaric” pressure on the plantar plates of our joints, which can generate inflammation, fissures and, not infrequently, breakages of the same.

In addition, it should be noted that, associated with the heel, the stilettos generate a compression of the digital segments with the consequent short-term or long-term skin lesions such as wounds, corns, crow’s eyes, ingrown toenails or subungual exostoses.

Prevent problems ‘in style’

But it is not necessary to give up wearing stylish shoes.

From the General Council of Official Colleges of Podiatrists they explain that these unwanted effects can be reduced by following some guidelines when choosing footwear:

Using platform shoes. In this way, the pressure on the forefoot will decrease without losing height. Inside footwear, metatarsal relief insoles or cushioning materials can be good allies, as they provide greater comfort. Although, as podiatrists warn, this is a temporary “solution.” Whenever possible, choose wide lasts and flexible materials such as leather. Walk as little as possible with heels, certainly not 8 hours.

The General Council of Colleges of Podiatrists does not intend to demonize heels.

The secret is in the use and not in the abuse: moderate use can boost the self-esteem of those who wear them and abuse will spoil their feet.

How to take care of our feet during the workday

Experts stress the importance of taking care of your feet in the professional field.

Especially for workers in sectors such as the construction or industrial.

The Council of Colleges of Podiatrists notes the importance of using work or safety footwear, an element that is part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) of any worker, and of the current occupational safety regulations.

As highlighted by the Council of Podiatrists, the purpose of safety footwear is protect the foot and especially fingers and nails and, therefore, to the human body of the possible risks involved in carrying out a work activity.

“The feet, especially the fingers, are usually the areas most exposed to injury from falling objects, impacts and various blows, so it is necessary to choose resistant footwear,” says the Secretary General of the Council, Juan Dios.

Specifically, if the work activity involves standing for a long period of time, either in a static or moving position, the Secretary General points out that the joint problems in the feet, knees, hips, and spine They are usually common, “so work shoes can be a good prevention method.”

The General Council specifies the aspects that should be taken into account when choosing the right type of shoe for each user:

The time to be worked with the footwear, the position and the place in which the work activity takes place in order to adapt the properties of the shoe to the work and the legislation of each sector. It is also important to pay attention to the physical characteristics of each person to adapt the footwear to the needs of their body. Podiatrists recommend choosing the correct size, trying it on, if possible, towards the end of the day, when the foot is most dilated.

Ideal characteristics for work shoes

Regarding the specifications of the footwear, the CGCOP advises:

Choose one resistant to cold and heat, with protection in the toe and heel area, with a closure that provides good support, that is as ergonomic as possible, to facilitate the movement of the foot inside, and that the materials are waterproof It also indicates that it is essential that it be breathable, that it includes a non-slip and antistatic sole to prevent electrical accidents, and that the midsole has internal reinforcement to avoid perforations. On the other hand, the Council recommends using light shoes, since heavy shoes will make it difficult the user to carry out their professional activity correctly.Finally, in the event that the worker has doubts regarding the most appropriate footwear for their foot and the activity they perform, they can consult the podiatry professional they trust for advice on the shoe that best suits your needs.