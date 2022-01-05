Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger acknowledged that his corporation faces the “challenge” over possible “threats” against legislators., although he affirmed that the officials are better prepared to defend Congress in the face of an event similar to January 6, 2021 by the followers of former President Donald Trump.

Manger testified Wednesday before the Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Democrat Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), who cited the police command on the more than 9,000 threats directed at lawmakers in 2021.

“I think the biggest challenge we have is keeping up with the number of threats,” acknowledged Manger. “We have doubled the number of officers investigating these threats. If they continue to climb the way they have, we will clearly need more officers. ”

This Thursday will be the first anniversary of the violent act –where five people died– who stopped for a few hours the joint session of Congress, chaired by the former vice president Mike pence, where the votes of the Electoral College in favor of the now president would be qualified Joe biden.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that tomorrow President Biden will give a speech on the threat to the rule of law, the government system, in addition to paying honors to the police officers who confronted the insurgents.

“Thanks to their efforts, our democracy withstood the attack of a mob and the will of the more than 150 million people who voted in the presidential elections,” said Psaki. “(The president) will also talk about the work we still have to do to ensure and strengthen our democracy and our institutions, to reject the hatred and lies we saw on January 6 and unite our country.”

More than 700 detainees

The Department of Justice estimates that 2,500 people participated in the insurrection, after a speech by former President Trump on alleged “electoral fraud.”

So far, the FBI and other agencies have managed to arrest more than 700 people, who are charged with federal crimes, although with different results in sentences.

Senator Klobuchar asked Police Chief Manger if he agreed on the importance of holding those who attacked Capitol police officers accountable.

“If they committed a crime they should be prosecuted,” Manger said.

On December 17, Robert Scott Palmer, a Florida native, who attacked police officers with a fire extinguisher, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, the longest sentence ever received by any of those charged by the insurrection to the Capitol.

“I am so ashamed to have been a part of this, very, very ashamed,” the defendant said.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief adviser, declined to testify before the House Select Committee. / PHOTO: Anna Moneymaker / .

Investigation in the Chamber

After the rejection of Republicans, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (California), managed to form a Select Committee to investigate the events of January 6, including evaluating what was the interference of former President Trump.

The panel features two Republicans, Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) whom his colleagues and the former president have criticized.

Although they have enlisted the collaboration of several former members of former Trump’s team, the Committee did not obtain the testimony of former chief advisers Steve Bannon, or former Gabiente chief, Mike Meadows, both held in contempt.

However, former White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was expected to meet with panel members on Wednesday.

The group’s greatest achievement, if the Supreme Court does not stop it, is having access to more than 700 documents generated on the day of the insurrection or related to the electoral process, which were intended to be blocked by former President Trump, who lost before two courts, but he has asked the High Court to attend to his request.

The Biden Administration agreed to release the documents and, according to a CNN report, the number of files would be smaller, as some contain sensitive national security information that they do not wish to reveal.

Former President Trump has accused the investigation as “a witch hunt” and intended to hold a press conference this Thursday in Mar-a-Lago, which he canceled after pressure from his allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina).

“In light of the sheer bias and dishonesty of the Jan 6 Non-Elected Democratic Committee, two failed Republicans, and the fake news media, I will cancel the Jan 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday,” He said.

Republican Senator Luz Cheney has received criticism from her party colleagues and former President Trump for being part of the Committee that investigates the insurrection in 2022. / PHOTO: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL / . via .

A latent threat

In your bulletin on terror threats last November, Domestic Violent Extremists (DVE) are listed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including those for racial or ethnic reasons and anti-government and anti-authority as part of their priorities to watch.

“They will continue to pose a significant threat to our homeland,” acknowledged DHS.

Consulted previously about the political challenges in 2022, academic Carlos Aguasaco, associate professor of Latin American Cultural Studies and vice president of the Department of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences at CUNY City College, pointed out that the insurrection of January 6, 2021 was the result of divisions increasingly extreme policies.

“What was common in the politics of the United States has disappeared, there is no longer an electoral logic in the country,” he said. “If we think about the last five years, this (the insurrection) is a symptom of the disorder, of the schizophrenia that we are experiencing … and that we are seeing more of these radicalizations.”

For the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, Patrick Gaspard, the events on Capitol Hill “was not an isolated attack.”

“Tragically, this was not an isolated and random episode. This attack was orchestrated by a network of ultra-nationalists, white supremacists and violent militias, which we have failed to investigate and prosecute for years ”, he considered.

In the middle of this stage highlights that 4 out of 10 Republican and independent voters consider that violence against the government “is sometimes justified”According to a survey conducted by The Washington Post-University of Maryland, which indicates that 34% of the general population have the same opinion.