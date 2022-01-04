Have you ever wondered what it has to do with Lucia Mendez with Madonna? It turns out that a few years ago the Mexican singer and actress caused a stir when in an interview she confessed that she had had a unfortunate encounter with the ‘Queen of Pop’ during a concert.

It is one of the most epic anecdotes in the history of national television, because although some people did believe him, for others, nothing that Méndez said was credible. His statements were even subject to teasing and memes. However, the revelation of A new video could confirm that the actress was telling the whole truth.

It was during the program ‘Today’ in 2016, when Lucía Méndez told exclusively that Madonna he had gotten mad at her after she asked him to stand up at one of his concerts in Miami. According to her story, the singer could not bear that the public in the front rows did not get up to dance to her songs.

“I went with my ex-husband, the Cuban, to see her. We sit down and suddenly everyone starts to stop because Madonna came out to sing “, then said the famous, who explained that she refused to get up from her seat when Madonna performed the song “Material Girl”.

It was for this reason that the singer got upset with her and even, Méndez says, sent her a security guard.

“My knee was hurt from spinning, I didn’t warm up well and then it was inflamed. I didn’t want to go to the concert because I felt bad ”, he explained in an interview. “It bothered her that I was sitting with my husband (…) ‘I’m Madonna, how dare you do this’?”

Méndez continued with his story and said that Madonna walked straight up to her to ask him to get up, but the actress did not give in.

“There came a time when I despaired of Madonna. I am also an artist and somehow I do not shield myself, even if it is Madonna ”, declared Méndez.

Have passed five years since Lucia made these statements and now a TikTok video I could verify that it was all true.

It shows an excerpt from an ancient Madonna documentary who, behind the scenes, expresses to his staff his annoyance at having seen bored people who did not get up from their seats while giving him “dirty looks”.

“They made me bitter, they sat there with their arms crossed… it was distracting me and it was so depressing for me. To have two lines of people acting like they weren’t having fun… there were three lines of assholes and then one empty space, ”Madonna said noticeably angrily.

Although it is known that the recording was during a live presentation in Los Angeles, some fans immediately related these scenes to what Lucía Méndez said earlier:

“Now I totally believe you, diva,” “Madonna confirmed that she gets hysterical when they don’t praise her. Reason to believe Méndez ”, published one of the Internet users.

So far, the video accumulates more than 200 thousand reproductions and exceeds the 13 thousand reactions. Could it be that now we do believe the soap opera diva?

