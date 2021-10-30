10/30/2021 at 10:28 AM CEST

At 03:00 in the morning of this Sunday, October 31, the clocks must be set back until 02:00, in compliance with the current European directive. The debate that a few years ago was generated about the advisability of eliminating these time changes seems to have lessened. In fact, voices now appear that defend the need to maintain the time change to avoid unwanted imbalances in the Peninsula and save electricity.

Some experts defend its maintenance, mainly for reasons of economic savings or social organization, while others believe that in a digitized society it has already lost the usefulness with which it was designed and also assure that it is not beneficial for health.

In addition, the detractors of the measure argue the disorders it produces in daily life, including biological ones (sleep disorders), and the difficulties it often entails in adapting to new schedules.

In 2018, the European Commission organized a public consultation to find out the opinion of European citizens, in which 80% of the 4.6 million people who participated voted in favor of ending the time change.

In Spain, a committee of experts was created in September of that same year that came to propose the abandonment of the current schedule and the assumption for the entire national territory of a single time zone: the one in force in the Canary Islands, the same one that governs in Portugal and the United Kingdom.

Nevertheless, the Government finally did not make any concrete decision And indeed, all EU Member States have decided to maintain this seasonal change twice a year for the time being: the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in October.

Reduce the use of artificial light

According to experts, this change seeks to match the hours of sunshine and the working day of the majority of workers in Spain to reduce energy consumption, and therefore the environmental impact. At dawn earlier it is possible reduce the use of artificial light when we get up and during the first hours of work.

But how much savings are we talking about? The Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) estimates 5% energy savings with this schedule, which with the sum of all households, services sector and industries translates into about 300 million euros in general terms. However, these figures may vary more or less sensitively, depending on the rate that the prices of raw materials increase or decrease.

José María Martín Olalla, PhD in Physical Sciences from the University of Seville and professor in its Physics Department, is one of the defenders of this measure that he considers “useful & rdquor; to match the working life of society to daylight.

It would dawn at 10 in some places in Spain

“If we kept summer time now, in two more months sunrise would occur around 10 in the morning in some places in Spain& rdquor ;, has affirmed to . and, in the same way, “if from March we kept the winter schedule, in another two months it would start to dawn at 5 in the morning in other places & rdquor; case or in another it would be a mismatch that would affect citizens.

For this reason, he explained that energy saving “is not the main reason & rdquor; to justify the alteration of the clocks, although often this “has been accompanied by energy crises or even wars & rdquor ;, but because“ it is useful for life. & rdquor;

According to a study published by Martín Olalla himself this month of October, the time change “has helped to maintain the alignment of the beginning of the activity with the sunrise throughout the year & rdquor; while keeping the same time for twelve months “It could mean an increase in activity during the early morning in the winter months, but with potential repercussions on human health.”

Asked about the possibility of the seasons reducing their differences due to the expected average increase in temperature that climate change may cause in the future, the physicist has acknowledged to . that “if they really became more homogeneous, the time change would lose its meaning & rdquor ;, although this is a “mere assumption & rdquor; and he recalled that there are no “grounds to affirm the relationship between these two uncoupled phenomena & rdquor ;.

Proposals to change the time

The two proposals that were put forward to eliminate the time change came from the EU and the Spanish Government. These were the approaches:

In the European Union:

–What is the EU proposal to eliminate the time change?: The European Commission proposed in August 2018 the elimination of the time change that we do in spring and autumn, although no decision has been taken in this regard. If it were carried out, it would not be necessary to change the clocks twice a year as we do now and, in principle, we would stay forever with the summer time, which in Spain is UTC + 2, according to the enterat.com portal. .

– What would change: In winter (November-March) it would take longer to get daylight in the morning but in the afternoons there would be more daylight. It would dawn around 9: 00-9: 45 in the morning and it would get dark around 18: 20-19: 00 in the afternoon. In summer (April-October) I would not change anything, since we would have the same time that we have always had, UTC + 2.

In Spain:

–What is the proposal to change the time in Spain?: Several governments of the PP and the PSOE have studied the possibility of changing the time zone to adopt that of the United Kingdom and Portugal (UTC + 0 in winter and UTC + 1 in summer), which more closely matches our geographical location. We currently have that of countries located in Central Europe (UTC + 1 in winter and UTC + 2 in summer), such as Germany, France or Italy. The last government that proposed it was that of Pedro Sánchez in 2019 but, after consulting several experts, it was decided not to change the time zone since it would mean that it would be done at night around four in the afternoon in winter and at eight in the afternoon. the afternoon in summer.

– What would change: Both in winter and in summer it would dawn before and dusk before. In Spain it would dawn around 7: 00-7: 45 in the morning and it would get dark around 16: 20-17: 00 in the afternoon. In summer it would dawn at 5: 20-6: 00 and the sun would set at 20: 20-21: 00.