11/03/2021 at 12:04 CET

Marc del rio

André Villas-Boas He is currently one of the most prestigious coaches on the European continent. His career started in Portugal 12 years ago, at the hands of the Academic of Coimbra. A year later, the Port gave him the controls of the first team, and with just 34 years he managed to rise with the Europa League, in the final in Dublin in 2011.

Convinced that with Villas-Boas they were going to get a ‘Mourinho 2.0’, the Chelsea He did not hesitate to sign him that same summer, although the bet did not go as well. The Londoners disbanded their services in the middle of the season and after another season on British soil training the Tottenham, the Portuguese career has passed through the Zenit, Shanghai SIPG and Olympique de Marseille from where he resigned last February.

Villas-Boas on the departure of Vieira: “It was something scandalous”

Villas-Boas, very controversial always for their opinions against him Benfica, Porto’s eternal rival in Portugal, he has not missed the opportunity to launch a new dart at the team he presides Rui Costa. And it is that in a forum organized by the web ‘Summit’, the technician reviewed the recent past of the Lisbon team, marked by trials and for the departure of Luís Filipe Vieira, Rui Costa’s predecessor in the club’s management: “What happened at Benfica was in the first place something scandalous, but we know that everyone has the right to defend themselves and to be innocent in the processes in which they are involved, “explained the Portuguese.

The changes and the new leaders of the Lisbon team

In addition, the technician also spoke of the pressure of the current leaders for getting good results: “The Benfica fans are very expectant because the previous leaders gave the club a series of important results, “he concluded.

Benfica currently occupies the third position in the Portuguese league, just one point behind Porto and Sporting, while in Champions, their options to go to the round of 16 will be played on November 23 against Barça in the visit they have to make to the Camp Nou.