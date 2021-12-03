Most of us use headphones to listen to music, among many other things. So it seems that choosing the most appropriate, depending on a number of aspects, is going to make the difference between a good and a bad experience.

Understanding how sound works, our hearing system and the composition of a headphone are three aspects to consider that can help us when we have to buy some, if what we want is to choose for ourselves and not relying on someone else’s tastes.

87% of people say they use headphones to listen to music. 49% say they use them for movies and series, while 36% listen to the radio with them. It is striking that 9% of people use headphones to work with background sound.

It is estimated that the average daily use of the headphones reaches 4 hours, and some users even use them to disconnect from the reality of their work or home.

Sound They are air vibrations with areas of high and low pressure that we perceive when they reach our ears. What we hear through headphones is the conversion of an electrical audio signal with variations that depending on how they are, we interpret them in one way or another.

The ear Thanks to its multitude of sensors, it allows us to perceive a large number of different tones and volumes. The headphone then it acts as a small speaker that amplifies those sound vibrations that our ear picks up.

However, another important factor comes into play and it is our preference when listening to what we wantBe it music, news or a movie. The problem with all this is that factors such as age, culture or our preferred musical genre also influence when choosing one model or another.

Remember also, when buying headphones, what use you are going to give them. If you are going to use them for listening to music or playing video games at home It is advisable to use some with good power and that are comfortable, that do not tighten too much and that have soft pads.

If your main use is, for example, for workYou should consider if you want to isolate yourself from the environment, then the best option is in-ear headphones, which cancel noise (they ensure an immersive experience, with high bass). This model could also be considered as the best choice if you like to listen to movies or series with the highest quality.

To do sportHowever, it is recommended to use ones that allow you to listen to the ambient sound and avoid accidents, that do not fall easily, that are comfortable and of course, resistant to sweat.

Also take into account aspects such as your aesthetic taste, your hearing sensitivity, your taste for bass sounds or the brand that sells them (do not be guided by high prices that may lead you to think that they are of higher quality or brands that are well recognized only by marketing).