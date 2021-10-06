The What If …? – 84% have given Marvel fans the opportunity to enjoy different versions of the stories already told in the franchise. Thanks to the multiverse, these stories are not mere possibilities, but are part of other canonical universes, parallel to the one we have known in the last twelve years since the premiere of Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – 93%. With the final chapter of the first season just released, social networks are bursting with reactions, and here we will share a few.

The previous episode showed us what happened in a universe where Ultron managed to keep the vibranium body that he created to inhabit (and that in the timeline that we know is occupied by Vision) and then with it he defeated The Avengers. When Thanos arrived on post-apocalyptic Earth, Ultron defeated him in an instant and then appropriated the Infinity Stones, thanks to which he began to exterminate life planet by planet, until no one was left and discovered the existence of the multiverse. . The Watcher, Uatu, when attacked by Ultron, decided to gather a group of superheroes from the multiverse to face the villain, and that is what we saw in chapter 9 of What If…?.

Those who have not seen it yet, should not worry about spoilers, as those that appear in the reactions that we share below are very little revealing. The twists and turns and surprises will continue to be a delight for fans when they see the chapter for the first time. This season finale also marks the final stretch of the year, as only Hawkeye remains to be released and the Marvel Studios series of 2021 will be over. It was certainly a very prolific year for fans, starting with WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, in addition to the films already released, Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%.

The first season of What If …? focused on exploring alternative storylines from the films of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to Kevin Feige, the company’s Chief Creative Officer, the second season will explore the stories presented in phase 4, which so far only has two released films, plus three series that we already mentioned before.

In the remainder of the year, two promising feature films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe remain to be released: Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first will introduce a new team of superheroes who have spectacular powers and are played by mostly Hollywood stars. The second is the third installment of Spider-Man in the franchise, and according to rumors that are sounding louder, it will bring back Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), the actors who brought Spider-Man to life in Sony’s two past adaptations. The latter would be possible thanks to the multiverse, and there are several clues that point in that direction, such as the recently released Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%.

Another thing that we now have clear is that animation has great potential for the stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is known that there is a new project in development, and that it will have one of the artists of the series Harley quinn as director, but there are no details about it, although it is believed that it could be I am groot, production of which we know very little. While more information arrives, fans will have much to enjoy with the upcoming releases of Marvel Studios in the remainder of 2021 and will come in 2022.

