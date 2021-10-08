The first season of What If …? – 84% came to an end after nine chapters where we learned about the origin of new heroes and the fate of some classic characters. In general, the series was very well received by critics and fans, who appreciated the opportunity to see stories that do not have space in the UCM. Additionally, many also appreciated that actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, and Chadwick Boseman were encouraged to do voice work for their characters. But one of the aspects that most missed the audience was that the season finale brought together all the universes we met with the very notorious exception of Gamora.

Keep reading: Writer of What If…? justifies the worst plot hole of the Ultron chapter

As a last resort to defeat Ultron and avoid a catastrophe through the multiverse, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) decides to reunite certain heroes who, although they do not know each other, know that the risk is real. With little time left for each episode, the recruitment passes very quickly and something that attracted a lot of attention was when The Watcher appeared before Gamora to ask for her help. From the earliest trailers viewers knew that the famous Guardians of the Galaxy character – 91% would show up, but she’s the only one who didn’t have a solo episode.

What we know about this universe is that Gamora works alongside Tony Stark, but it is a mystery how their paths crossed and if in this world Stark will also die (which became customary). In fact, when The Watcher goes to his world he ignores and despises the figure of Iron Man, but it is clear that Gamora is very powerful and useful for the mission. Why don’t we have more of this story? It is not a secret or a clever decision, the reason is simple: plans had to change at the last minute.

AC Bradley and his team are known to have proposed many stories to Disney-Marvel, but eventually they had to cut back on the chances that they later unified with the history of Ultron as this season’s ultimate enemy. Among these stories was Gamora’s, but the global pandemic caused many problems during production and the decision was made to do without it. However, the second season could bring her back.

You may also like: What If…? | Fans react to the final chapter of the first season

In an interview with Variety, Bradley explained:

Basically what happened was that we originally had an episode planned for the beginning of the season that was fun, lighthearted, focused on Tony Stark and Gamora. However, due to the COVID pandemic one of our four animation houses was badly affected, and the episode was changed for the second season because it would not have been finished on time.

The writer hopes that audiences will understand and respect the decision, but also that they will remain excited to see the episode when the next season arrives:

Considering everything we’ve been through the last two years, changing a television episode is nothing in comparison. And we got it. I hope the fans enjoy the trip next year.

What can you expect from the famous lost episode? According AC Bradley The relationship between Gamora and Tony Stark will be the most important thing in the story:

I think everyone will be very surprised by the way that Gamora gets that armor, and how her relationship with Tony evolves, because obviously they are very good friends in that little moment that we saw.

One of the most common criticisms about What If…? is that many consider that the episode ends just when it gets better, but those who know the comics that served as inspiration know that this is how the idea works. It is clear that we cannot know all the details of each universe, especially if we put in perspective that at UCM it has taken him more than a decade to detail his characters. So for the following season we must prepare for other universes that have nothing to do with this first wave of episodes. In fact, we are given to understand that certain stories are already told: the world where Killmonger ruled Wakanda was left at peace because he did not return, Black Widow arrived in a world where he can continue to serve his purpose together with the Avengers, the universe of Doctor Strange cannot be repaired and Thor’s is quite peaceful compared to the others. What could have a continuation is the story of Captain Carter, because the post-credits scene is promising and she became one of the favorite characters of the public.

Do not leave without reading: What If… ?: Marvel planned a spin-off series of T’Challa Star-Lord