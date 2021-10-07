The death of Chadwick Boseman was a surprise to everyone, no one knew, except those close to him, that he had cancer, and when the news broke, the fandom was filled with sadness, and many plans at Marvel Studios had to be canceled. His last participation as T’Challa / Black Panther was not in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but in the animated series What If …? – 84%, where he had a chapter dedicated to his version of Star-Lord and appeared in other episodes as a supporting character, including the last of the first season, released today.

According to the Comic Book Movie, some fans consider the T’Challa / Star-Lord episode in What If…? is the best of the series, and not only because it was one of the actor’s last appearances, but because we had exciting moments and the voices of Karen Gillan as Nebula, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Now the director of What If…?Bryan Andrews has revealed that a spinoff focused on T’Challa / Star-Lord was in the works before the actor’s passing. Unfortunately for the fans, we will never know what could have been, just as we do not know what would have become of Black Panther 2 if Boseman had survived.

In an interview with Variety (via Comic Book Movie), Bryan andrews began by talking about what the Boseman voice recording process was like:

Chadwick had previously recorded his Star-Lord T’Challa material. But we had those later episodes where he appeared sporadically, and it was a long time before we caught him. [de nuevo]. And it wasn’t long after the final recording that he passed away. I think it was maybe just a few months, or a month. Neither of us knew, obviously. But, um, we got it in time to have it all. I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was very important to him, and also this new version of Star Lord T’Challa was so important to him.

As many will remember, Black Panther – 90% was a phenomenon among the African American community, which had had superheroes / antiheroes of color like Spawn – 19% or Hancock – 41%, but none in a franchise as popular and recognized as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then Andrews spoke about the frustrated spin-off:

I don’t know if he knew this, but they were planning a Star Lord T’Challa spin-off show with that universe and that team and all that. We were very excited. We know he would have loved it too. And then, you know, he passed away, and all of that was left in limbo. Then, who knows? Maybe one day.

The hope that the director throws in the last line mentioned above, does it make any sense without Chadwick boseman to give the protagonist a voice? Perhaps in an animated version it is not so difficult to find a near-perfect impersonator, but in live-action we know that there is no going back, and as far as we know director Ryan Coogler will not use another actor or bring back Boseman with effects computer generated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The T’Challa Star-Lord spin-off would have been very interesting not only for the protagonist, but for the Ravagers team that includes the good version of Thanos, Nebula and Korath. Who knows if in any of the future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the theme of the multiverse is touched, we will have the opportunity to see this peculiar team of heroes.

In live-action, the first film to address the multiverse will be Spider-Man: No Road Home, which opens in December and, according to rumors, will bring back the two Spider-Men of the past: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Later in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we will see more of the multiverse, but there are no details about the plot.

