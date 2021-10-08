What If …? – 84% is the latest Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus and has managed to capture the attention of fans with exciting chapters that serve to expand the continuity of the saga. But there are those who are not entirely satisfied. Through a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, one of the scriptwriters confesses that she received hate messages due to the treatment she was given throughout the season, a superhero who died more than once. Marvel fans can be very passionate from time to time.

Iron Man became one of the MCU’s greatest heroes. Although in the comics it is Captain America who leads the team, Stark was treated as the main star due to Robert Downey Jr.’s seniority with Marvel Studios. The character gained millions of followers in his more than ten years of intervention in the great adventure, and everyone was hurt when we witnessed his death in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, a sacrifice for the life of the universe that fans will never forget.

After the success of productions like WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, Marvel Studios leaned toward animated entertainment with What If…?, a series that presents the events of other realities outside the main line, something that we all would have loved to see on the big screen but that for obvious reasons did not materialize. AC Bradley, one of the scriptwriters of the series, reveals that one of the chapters of the first season did not reach the final cut of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, in addition, she declares that she has received messages of hatred for the fate of Iron Man in various episodes:

Yes, due to the pandemic one of our main production companies was severely affected and could not finish the animation of one of our episodes that was supposed to air earlier in the season. That episode featured Tony and Gamora. It was a lighter episode! We didn’t kill Tony horribly in this one, I promise! Big spoiler. [Risas] But I am getting hate mails.

Director Bryan Andrews mentioned during the interview that the episode was considered the fourth and that, despite the delays, it will be shown in the second season of the series:

It’s a great episode, it’s fun. It was supposed to be the fourth episode so Strange would have been the fifth and everything else would move back in the order it was. But it’s a thrilling adventure for Tony with Gamora, but we got involved with Doctor Strange and it got a little darker. But it will come, I saw some pictures the other day, it will. It will be there for our second season.

Marvel Studios still has several films ahead, one of them is Spider-Man: No Road Home, which hits theaters on December 17, in addition, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will do so until the 4th. March 2022. These two titles are shaping up to handle the most important of the new era in the MCU, a stage that has the multiverse as its central axis and that will exploit scenarios never before explored in previous films. It seems that Peter Parker and Stephen Strange are faced with great challenges, much more complicated than the previous ones. Great times are coming for fans of Marvel Studios.

At the moment no release date has been announced for the second season of What If…?, but the next movie linked to the multiverse will suffice.

