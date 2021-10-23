In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In these times there are many ways to create your own style or make the world see that you have an artist’s soul. Making your everyday objects small pieces full of feeling is a movement that is getting stronger and stronger and laser engravers can help us a lot.

That your wallet has a drawing based on your favorite movie or that you can hang a piece of wood on the wall with the phrase that guides your life is a luxury. Although generally you have to go to a specialized store to help you do it.

If you are going to use these types of procedures a lot but do not want to depend on third parties, you should get a laser engraver. If you do not know what they are, here we are going to explain one of the uses of the laser that will best suit you.

What is a laser engraver?

Laser engravers are a tools that can resemble 3D printers. Not because they do object creation work, but because of their ability to shape the images we have in mind.

In the case of laser engravers, they can make the engravings on different types of materials quite effectively. That’s because they use the principle of laser light to produce images on different types of surfaces.

You can cut, engrave or mark everything you want in a very simple way. It will always do so in different types of gray tones, since the laser is “burning” the material it is engraving on.

They have their trick and you have to know how to choose the laser power well. Depending on what you are looking for and the material you use, you will have to establish some parameters or others. If done right great results are achieved with excellent detail and quality.

What is it usually used for?

These high-tech pieces have many uses. You can take advantage of them both for private use and for business. They are tools used to engraving on wood, glass, fiberboard, textile material, cardboard, metals and a long etc..

This type of engraving do not need contact with the material, which does not damage the surface (beyond engraving), obtaining fast and high quality results. This means that they have been replacing many labeling or similar jobs.

It can be used, for example, to engrave the name of a company on glass, which ends up hanging in the office. It can also be used to personalize the back of a jacket or even the mobile case, with a logo that interests you.

Can be used for particular objects or to make long shipments, because everything goes by computer programming. The same design can be engraved on a multitude of objects and at a decent speed. By being able to make mass engravings, you could even have a business with them.

Most important features

It is important to know what the most important factors are when buying one of these machines. Being for a I work with an artistic approach, each one will have their preferences, but we have established some points that are equally essential in any type of laser engraver.

Power.- The higher the power, the greater the thickness of the material with which it can be worked. In general, with 2,000 mW we would have enough. It is an important fact to know that if we want a recorder that also serves as a cutter, its power must be higher.

Say goodbye to scrapers, water jets and other annoyances: Tesla wants to replace windshields with lasers that disintegrate dirt from the glass.

Work area.- Typically, a desktop laser engraver has a engraving area from 15×30 cm to sizes of 90×140 cm. Depending on the size we can make larger designs at once or even several at a time. Although generally we will find machines to engrave small surfaces.

Size.- Our advice is that you choose one that suits you, you do not have to go for the largest ones if you are not going to use them. Keep in mind that the machine must have at least one meter of insulation in all areas around him.

Best laser engravers on the market

With what we have said so far, getting a laser engraver that suits us perfectly is not difficult. Taking into account our work needs and the space we have available, we can find something suitable.

Just in case, we are going to offer you several models so you can see the difference in price and functions that have. The more expensive ones will have more quality, but they are used for a more professional field and may not be what you need, so decide well.

HomdMarket Mini, a recorder for those who want to start

A recorder perfect for its price for newbies in this world. Despite being an affordable machine, it runs at a good speed, since it can move at 500mm per second. The engraving process can be completed in a few minutes.

This recorder has software specifically designed to be simple. Just have to connect the device with its USB connector to the computer and it is ready.

It can engrave on many surfaces such as wood, MDF, rubber, cardboard, leather and other materials of equivalent hardness. Although it cannot engrave glass, stone, metal, transparent or reflective material.

It is a machine that can give us just what we need to make our first designs. In fact, although its engraving area is quite small, (75×75 mm), it will give us a 8,000 hour lifespan.

This desktop laser engraver will let us capture our designs on any object we want. You will be able to do it quickly given its speed and precision. It will also be easy to use with its Plug & Play system that will allow us to forget about boring installations.

It is compatible with all types of Windows and Mac computers, so we shouldn’t have any problems. Your system requires no installation thanks to Plug & Play, so we will forget about drivers.

It can be found for 159.96 euros. It is one of the cheapest alternatives that exist.

Oakeroo 20W, for more detailed work

This machine has a simple assembly. It only requires 4 screws and 3 steps to mount it and to be able to have it ready to engrave designs.

It is one of the most compatible on the list since can be controlled through apps for MacOS, Android, IOS and IpadOS. It can also be compatible with various desktop engraving software such as Windows (Win7, 8, and 10), LaserGRBL, and LightBurn.

Its engraving area is 17×17 cm with an engraving speed of up to 1000 mm / s. This makes it a fast machine that will engrave at full speed on wood, fabric, plastic, leather and acrylic. Metal can be etched after a little spraying process.

With a power of 5,500 mW it is designed with built-in MEMS sensor protection. This means that when the machine is running, built-in gyroscope records working position.

With this laser engraver you can decorate with precision and speed what you want. Compatible with any type of material, its work area is 17×17 cm and is compatible with Windows, Mac and mobile systems to control it from any device.

If the machine is accidentally touched or moved, it will stop automatically to ensure your safety. If we don’t want this function, it can be disabled in the software settings.

It can be obtained for 279.99 euros. It is a model with wide compatibility and a really high quality, its price is more than justified.

TOPQSC CNC 3018 Pro-M, All-in-One Engraver and Cutter

This machine not only works as a laser engraver, but also can also be a powerful milling cutter. Although we will decide which parts to mount, since it is not necessary to mount all the accessories for it to work.

With a base 4 cm higher than other similar devices, we are presented with a laser engraver with more stability. This means that, together with your laser with a focus smaller than 0.1 mm, we have an ultra-precise laser engraver.

Its size and weight make it easy to transport. In addition, its construction is designed to extend the useful life of the machine, with external fans and a very resistant outer shell.

It can be used as a trimmer for wood, plastic, acrylic, PCB, soft metals such as copper, aluminum and other materials. Although be careful with hard alloys.

This laser engraver also works as a trimmer. With a construction designed to last, it will allow us to make hyper-precise engravings and cuts in various materials such as wood or soft metal. You can record your mobile phone, even stones if that is what you want. It can be easily transported and comes with glasses to protect your eyes.

Your laser is very versatile and can be used on a multitude of materials. You can customize from wood and plastic to soft metal or even stones.

If you want it, it costs 399 euros. Between its fantastic precision and that includes protective glasses, you will have everything to record without fear.

LaserPecker Pro, more intuitive and with more help

With a 405nm blue-violet laser and the high precision point of 0.01mm, this engraver is presented as the most accurate. You can create impressive details thanks to its automatic focus.

Comes with various security features including goggles, password lock, motion detection, laser pointer, and overheat shutdown. So many measures are necessary for its ability to take it anywhere.

This little device fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. In fact, has a folding construction that allows you to take it on a trip if problem.

You only need to connect via Bluetooth or USB with your mobile. From its own application you can create drawings, write or upload images. The next thing is to use its powerful laser to engrave on cardboard, fabric, felt, leather, wood, non-transparent acrylic, pita pockets, etc.

It can be found for 588 euros. It is a high price, but this is a precise machine that you can take anywhere.

This machine will allow you to record whatever you want anywhere. Its shape, size and weight allow you to carry it even in your backpack. Despite being small, it boasts tremendous precision with a 405nm laser and an ultra-precise 0.01mm mode. You can use it through its application, via Bluetooth or USB.

As you can see, there are very different models both in price and quality. Our advice is that you go for what suits you best. As you can see, not all of them are suitable for engraving on very hard materials, if you are going to work with that, you should eliminate them from your list.

There are smaller models than these, but in addition to having a higher price, they are the exception. In addition, these desktop models may be small, but they are suitable for a multitude of materials and situations. Now start laser engraving around the world.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.