It is no longer news that a web page is attacked due to security vulnerabilities and that thousands of data are exposed by attackers. Well, when these confidential parts are accessed, several techniques can be used and one of them is forced navigation, which we are going to talk about right now.

The fact that a website is attacked is no longer a news item that we see highlighted in all the media, unless it is one of the big ones, the kind we use every day.

But this does not mean that it does not happen and surely more often than we can even imagine, since many websites contain vulnerabilities that make their security compromised.

Well, the attackers of any website use all kinds of stratagems to get in and extract data that could be useful.

One of those systems is what is called forced navigation and today we are going to talk about this concept.

What is forced navigation?

When we call it forced browsing, we are talking about a technique used by people who attack a web page to gain access to websites. restricted areas, by manipulating the URL.

The name is quite explicit and already gives us a glimpse of what this form of attack is about, since it sail by force for a resource in which you do not have any type of authorization.

These types of attacks are usually carried out to obtain all kinds of sensitive data such as records, backup files, web configuration, source code and the like.

When we enter a web page and want to enter restricted areas, we are asked for the username and password, well, forced navigation is intended to bypass the security settings when accessing this type of protected areas.

This is how forced navigation works

Some websites where there are several types of user are usually vulnerable to this type of attack, that is, those that have normal users and administrators, for example.

If the web does not have secure menus, the attacker could take advantage of it to access a URL that is not sufficiently secure, forcing entry.

Some examples of forced navigation can be:

Insecure account: if we have an account on a website and we change it by rotating the numbers that may appear in the URL, it should give us an error, but it may happen that it is not a secure website and that in this way we have entered the profile of another user. Orders: it may be the case that when placing an order they give us a URL and that by varying the order of numbers or letters we are able to access a different order that is not ours. This should not happen on a website that is completely secure. Scan url: It may be the case that the attacker uses a directory and file analysis tool on a server, looking for names, passwords or records. In the event that he finds something, that person could enter all the data that there is of one or more users.

Forced browsing attacks can occur in a Handbook or by automated tools.

When using the manual forced navigation, the person who tries to attack a site plays with the numbers or letters of the directories or files, also varying the URLs to try that some of them have some type of irregularity that allows him to enter.

How would you have imagined using this system is quite complicated and above all heavy and uncomfortable.

When they are used automated tools These are dedicated to the same thing, but they do it randomly, leaving in memory those options that they have already tried so as not to repeat them and they internally mark those that do not work. It is much more effective, easy and comfortable.

This software can scan potential names, passwords and other data that are needed, until finding the precise one of a servant. This does not mean that it normally works, however, if the web is not secure or its programming is not well structured, it may be the case that you end up succumbing.

How to take care of forced navigation

What is clear is that if we have common names to access a directory or passwords that are extremely simple or associated with ourselves, such as our name, our year of birth, our last names or things like that, we are going to be extremely vulnerable.

The attackers will always look in the first instance, either manually or by some type of tool, this type of access, pages or directories, that is, those that are simpler.

We are going to give you several tips so that you can avoid this type of attack:

General names: As we have already mentioned, the best we can do is avoid frequent names or passwords such as Administrator, 1234, our name, our surnames, etc. We must always put something that is easy for us to memorize, but that is exclusive, that is, that no one else recognizes it. Directory listing: If we enable a directory list on our web server, it may be that we are inadvertently filtering information for those who want to attack us. So it’s best to disable the directory listing and keep the file system details out of the view of others. Verify users: the best thing is that if we have a website, we implement a system to verify each user beyond a simple password and name. For this, a verification by SMS or some system that reaches only the registered user, is the best way to protect the data. Access controls: when you have a website in which each user has access to a part depending on the permissions granted, we must be very precise in defining all the parameters of these accesses in a secure way. At the slightest loophole, it may be that the attacker manages to enter.

What is clear is that forced browsing is a technique that can pay off on those websites or because of those users who do not take security seriously enough.

We must all be very attentive to this system that, on the other hand, anyone could try to do it because of the simplicity of the method and because of how easy it is to find tools of this type.