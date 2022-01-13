01/12/2022 at 17:30 CET

The lead-free pacemaker, which in its day represented a great advance in Cardiology as a treatment to avoid the consequences of arrhythmias, is becoming an advanced option, increasingly demanded by cardiologists for patients who need a device of this type.

Compared with the conventional pacemaker, which carries cables, the cordless has less complications and improves the patient wearing experience.

The Hospital Sanitas CIMA, in Barcelona, ​​is refining the technique and implanting pacemakers without leads thanks to the work and experience of the team of doctors Juan Pablo Canepa, head of the Cardiology service, and Juan Pablo CanepaIgnasi anguera

The result is fewer complications in the interventions performed, mainly infections, and a positive perception of the patient, who is barely aware that he or she has implanted a miniaturized device without cables.

«The cordless pacemaker is especially indicated for slow arrhythmias, also known as bradycardias, “explains Dr. Canepa.

Advantages of this system

As its name suggests, the pacemaker is a pacing system that paces the way to the heart.

“Until now, it had been implanted through an invasive procedure, with an incision below the clavicle to access its venous system through a puncture, thus reaching the subclavian vein and from there directly to the heart.”

The operation was carried out with cables and was not without complications and iatrogenic risks.

Now, the implantation of a pacemaker without leads is possible but only when you have extensive experience in conventional pacemakers, such as that which Dr. Anguera treasures.

“It is a more complex device, which is implanted through a sheath system, through which the heart is accessed.”

Handling these catheters requires significant technical skill.

In addition, “the company that manufactures the device requires that the physician has been accredited with a previous volume of operations, and has passed tests and certifications, to ensure the success of the intervention.”

In recent years we are seeing a constant development of minimally invasive procedures, and the cordless pacemaker is an increasingly used example.

“Just as stents have become the alternative to sternotomies, open heart surgeries and by-passes, leadless pacemakers are in a position to progressively replace those with leads.”

We thus avoid complications such as infective endocarditis, and any other systemic infection caused by the bacteria that lodge in the leads.

A promising future

We are facing a real revolution, says Dr. Anguera, even in the aesthetic field, which is especially important for young patients

“Thanks to the lead-free pacemaker, they have no scar, no relief or lump that identifies them as having a pacemaker. We haven’t had such an important breakthrough in decades. “

With all the functionalities of the conventional one, the pacemaker without cables has the shape of a capsule of no more than 1 cubic cm in volume and 2 grams in weight, which is anchored in the endocardium.

Several clinical studies, multicenter in nature, have been demonstrating its reliability and utility and indeed they have made it the spearhead of a new era in cardiac pacing.

For this reason, Dr. Canepa emphasizes the importance of developing all the possibilities of the new technique, as it may be. indicated in more patients.

“As new pacing options emerge, the cordless pacemaker may be implanted more frequently.”

At first, the stimulation it generated was unicameral, that is, it reached a single chamber of the heart. But a bicameral level is already available, which reaches two chambers, and it is planned to develop a tricameral level.

“This safe development allows us to consolidate and generalize a technique that we no longer have doubts is very minimally invasive, effective and safe.”