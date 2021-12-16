Sure you know Bitcoin and also the most famous cryptocurrencies, but there are other digital currencies with less volatility that can help you invest safely.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. Those are the cryptocurrencies that everyone talks about. Their enormous benefits have made them very famous and many want to invest.

The cryptocurrency market has quite a few risks and many may want to enter, but do not dare because of the dangers it entails. Fortunately, there are the stablecoins.

These tokens they are safer and their value is much more stable. It is because they are associated with specific and almost always real values. The US dollar, the euro or even gold serve as the basis for this type of cryptocurrency, and can be divided into two types:

Stablecoins backed by stable securities

These types of cryptocurrencies are directly related to fiat currencies (or legal tender) or another item of value, such as gold.

There are also some that relate to the value of certain cryptocurrencies. These examples are somewhat more special, since they use their own mechanisms to regulate their own value, but let’s take a closer look at them:

Related to fiat currencies.- The best known examples are TrueCoin and Tether. They are based on the US dollar and in the case of Tether it is a great triumph with a stake equivalent to 2.6 billion dollars.

All you have to do is deposit the fiat currency in question as a deposit and then we are given tokens of the cryptocurrency. Transactions and exchanges can be made as with any other digital currency, but its value remains at fixed scales.

It is also easy to get back the money that we have deposited. If we return the tokens, they would give us their value in the fiat currency that supports the cryptocurrency because their value will not have varied much.

Related to material values.- The value of these coins is linked to that of a specific good, such as gold. Recently the Gold Token has been announced, which allows to obtain digital currencies based on the value of gold and that can even be exchanged for gold.

This type of stablecoins is maintained thanks to the market price of the goods to which they are related is safe and reliable. They use blockchain technology and are the perfect entry for those who do not want to take a lot of risks.

Related to another cryptocurrency.- These are somewhat riskier. At first they use the value of a cryptocurrency, but they are usually exchanged for the token with which they relate. For example, DAI is based on Ethereum, so we will have to give Ethereum tokens to get DAI coins.

It remains stable thanks to the fact that more ether is deposited than DAI tokens are received. This transaction reduces risk and investors can protect themselves in case Ethereum goes down in value. They are somewhat stranger stablecoins that have relative security.

Stablecoins regulated by algorithms

These cryptocurrencies are not tied to any market value, but rather use algorithms and smart contracts.

Smart contracts are a series of instructions embedded in the blockchain. These guidelines run actions automatically and they do it safely, with total transparency.

An example of an algorithm-regulated stablecoin would be USDX. These tokens are held at a similar value to the dollar, although they are not backed by them, as was the case in previous cases.

These types of cryptocurrencies can pose certain problems with the regulations of the countries. They can even return the money invested if they see that they cannot stand up to the norms of a nation.

It happened with Basecoin, which was backed by a central bank, until its creators saw that they could not continue. 133 million dollars were returned and the initiative died.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is not easy. They carry a lot of risk and stablecoins can avoid some of that risk. If you are not convinced of acquiring some of the most valuable, perhaps this is the option that suits you.