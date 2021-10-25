10/25/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

According to the Spanish Foundation for the Digestive System (FEAD), 2 out of 5 people in Spain do not know what irritable bowel syndrome is, despite having symptoms.

It is a chronic but benign pathology. Although those who suffer from it, between 10 and 15% of the population, see their quality of life greatly affected. To the point that FEAD calculates that this pathology is the second cause of work absenteeism.

Irritable bowel symptoms

Among the main symptoms of this syndrome, experts highlight 3:

Abdominal pain Abdominal swelling Changes in both the frequency and consistency of stool. In other words, you may experience bouts of diarrhea or constipation, even both in a row.

In addition to these, the patient with irritable bowel syndrome may have others such as:

Mucus in the stool Feeling of not being satisfied after defecation Fecal incontinence Nausea and / or vomiting Flatulence

The specific cause that causes these discomforts has not been determined with exactitude. Some theories point to the possibility that they respond to “abnormal contractions of the colon and small intestine,” they explain from FEAD.

Others point out that they may be the result of having suffered a serious gastrointestinal infection (for example, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Shigella or viruses).

Treatments

Digestive system specialists make it clear that currently, “there is no single, ideal or curative treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.” Neither miracle products nor therapies.

The important thing is that the patient knows that it is a completely benign pathology, which does not predispose them to suffer from other much more serious diseases such as cancer.

Once this point has been clarified, it will be the specialist who determines the treatment to follow which, in general, can be based on three basic pillars: correct lifestyle habits, correct diet and, if necessary, the use of certain drugs.

Changes in lifestyle

If the patient wants to control the symptoms, as far as possible, it is essential to lead an “orderly and balanced” lifestyle. To do this, FEAD recommends:

No tobacco or alcohol Since one of the main symptoms is defecation problems, specialists recommend dedicating the time that is necessary to it, and not delaying the visit to the bathroom if you feel the need.Exercise daily for 30 or 45 minutes Reduce stress.

Dietary recommendations

Not all patients are the same or have the same symptoms, so it has to be the specialist who handles each case who establishes the best treatment. In any case, there are a few points that are common for irritable bowel syndrome sufferers:

Specialists emphasize that, a priori, “there are no forbidden or bad foods. Each person must identify which foods feel worse and reduce them. ”No food should be eliminated from the diet if it is not established by a specialist. As a general rule, foods such as spices, caffeine, spicy foods, fats , gas-forming or highly spicy foods are better to avoid. It is advisable to drink water and take fruits and vegetables, without overdoing it. It is important to eat four to five meals a day and take time to do them. At least 20 minutes. Eat slowly and, if possible, always at the same times. If the symptom is constipation, try to avoid it. But taking into account that the increase in fiber intake should be proportional to that of non-carbonated liquids.

Pharmacotherapy

There are many drugs available to relieve irritable bowel symptoms. But it will always be the gastroenterologist who determines if and how to use them.

Among the most used drugs are:

Fiber, either soluble or insoluble. Laxatives. Antidiarrheals. Spasmolytics. Linaclotide peptide. Antidepressants. Probiotics. Antibiotics.