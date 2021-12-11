In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You may not have heard much about oral irrigators. Not that they are over-sponsored and many people settle for traditional toothbrushes and floss.

These devices can be very useful for various reasons, but above all because they act more effectively than other dental hygiene items. If you don’t have a dentist who will treat you for free, these irrigators may be the best option.

If you want to know more about these machines, keep reading, because we are going to review their characteristics. In addition, we are also going to give you some examples of the best that you can find in the market.

What is an oral irrigator?

Irrigators are devices that use the force of pressurized water to clean our mouth. The impact of the water against the teeth and gums causes the dirt to be removed, passing through all the gaps and crevices. There are foods that can even damage your teeth, so you have to take good care of yourself.

Are composed of a water tank, a pressure pump and a nozzle through which the water comes out. They are easy to use and have been proven to be more effective than traditional brushes.

Although we would all benefit from its use, they are usually advised to people who have something more special situationsuch as wearing dental braces or implants. Brackets and covers need special care and these machines ensure that there is no lack of hygiene that can damage our mouth.

It is also usually indicated for people with oral diseases such as gingivitis or periodontitis. These diseases can cause pain and irreversible damage if you do not take special care of the gums.

Types of oral irrigators

These machines can be divided into three main typesnamely: dental irrigators, portable irrigators and mixed irrigators.

Dental irrigators.- They are the easiest to find. These are small dental cleaning centers that have tanks of between 600 and 1,000 ml. They also have several nozzles and the pressure pump. They have a simple mechanism and there are numerous models on the market.

Portable irrigators.- They are smaller versions with much smaller deposits. These can be between 200 and 400 ml. Among their advantages are their small size and that they are usually wireless. They are great for those who travel a lot or have little space in the bathroom.

Mixed irrigators.- This is the complete variant that comes with an integrated brush. Its nozzles have accessories with bristles that are used for brushing prior to irrigation.. They are usually more expensive, but you would have everything you need for your oral cleaning in a single device.

The fact that there are different types makes us have more options. If we are going to travel a lot, portable irrigators are good for us. On the other hand, if we already have a brush that we like, we may not need a mixed model.

What should we look for when purchasing one?

As with all electrical appliances, we must take into account a series of factors that help us choose the best one for us. They are machines with a simple interior, but the devil is in the details and we have to know how to differentiate the good products.

Deposit.- The amount of water that enters your container is what will let us know how often to refill it. It’s always best to have plenty of water so you don’t pause your cleansing treatment. Each type of oral irrigator is different, but we advise that the tank is not less than 300 ml.

Nozzles.- The number of nozzles also varies from one model to another. It must be said that they must always have more than one and, in the case of irrigators that are not portable, a minimum of 3. It all depends on how many people are going to use the appliance at home, but it is good to have spare parts.

Power levels.- It is not advisable to always brush your teeth with the same water pressure. Can be found irrigators with up to 5 power levels, which seem to us the most appropriate. If we want a proper cleaning, the more options the better.

Size.- If we are going to have a suitable shelf, the size does not bother us excessively. But of course, we will have to think about what is best for us. They seem better to us those that are not very big. Although we must also take into account that many are removable and facilitate their storage.

Best oral irrigators on the market

Now we are going to see the best products that we have found. We are going to go through all the types of oral irrigators so that you can find one that suits your needs.

These products have been chosen among the best brands that are dedicated to these treatments. There are other brands that may be cheaper, but we wanted to find the best ones. Without further ado, let’s see the oral irrigators that we liked the most.

Pro-HC Water System, nozzles to spare for everyone

This oral irrigator is one of the cheapest and most useful. It has a water tank with capacity for one liter, which guarantees you at least 3 minutes of washing. This ability is not achieved by other brands and is greatly appreciated.

It might seem cumbersome for its size, but it packs a punch. The possibility of remove the reservoir so that the irrigator can be stored in confined spaces.

This device brings a significant number of nozzles that prepare us for anything. Comes with 11 nozzles of 6 different types and a storage depot.

This little reservoir is especially useful. With so many accessories, not having this small container would make everything very cumbersome.

With this oral irrigator you will be able to wash your teeth with long and efficient pressurized water, thanks to its large reservoir. You can also vary between 5 power levels and its 11 nozzles will allow you to go anywhere without worrying.

Its pressure controller is located on the same handle as the irrigator and has up to 5 power levels. This is an advantage because this way you can control the force of the jet from the hand that is doing the cleaning.

It is one of the most affordable and complete machines that can be found. It can be in your house for 50.87 euros and gives a lot for very little.

Panasonic EW1511W503, more pressure despite its size

This irrigator belongs to the portable range. It is small in size although its handle is large to offer a superior ergonomics and easier handling.

It has 5 differentiated pressure levels. Two of them have a bubble injection system for a more thorough and thorough wash.

Despite being portable, this irrigator can reach 1,500 pulses per minute, with tremendous force. Up to 6 kilos of force per square centimeter can generate, making the cleaning total.

Your battery can last half an hour of operation between charges. The irrigator is charged through its base, so you can have it charging when you are not using it without fear that it is in a bad position.

This portable oral irrigator fits in any suitcase or toiletry bag so you can take it on a trip without any problem. Despite its small size, it has a very high water pressure that will clean any residue between the teeth or even the braces. It has five different powers, two of them having bubble injection for greater hygiene.

Being portable, it does not have a lot of deposit, reaching only 200 ml. But its pressure and small nozzles are not intended for complete washing, but rather specialize in interdental and bracket cleaning.

A powerful and small device, designed to complement your daily wash. It can be obtained for 68.99 euros and belongs to a good brand that you can trust.

Waterpik WP660, with timer included

The following irrigator is a very complete machine that belongs to one of the specialized brands in this type of apparatus. Add a couple of accessories that may be what we are looking for.

To get started, has a 650 ml tank. It is quite good and will allow us a complete wash in a single session. It is recommended for all types of cleanings, but it is especially good for those with dental appliances or implants.

It has 7 heads of 5 different types and allows a pressure control with 10 levels. This gives it quite a lot of versatility, although the force regulator is at the base, making it less intuitive.

Although it offers quite a lot of power, which is good for totally cleaning our mouths, its highest level creates a certain noise. Besides, bring a container for the nozzles that can be very useful.

With this device you can clean your teeth, gums and even dental devices more easily. It has 7 different nozzles and up to 10 power levels so you can vary the type of washing you want to do. Then you can store the used nozzles in the container to wash it later. Its 650 ml tank will allow you to completely clean your mouth for a minute without cuts.

Its biggest advantage is that has an impulse massage technology that improves the cleaning process. It also incorporates a timer so that we can know how much time we spend on our dental hygiene.

It is a fairly complete device that can be found for 69.99 euros. Its massage technology and mouthpieces make it perfect for those with sensitive gums.

Oral-B Smart 5000, the most complete

This oral irrigator is, without a doubt, the most complete on the list. It belongs to a really good and well-known brand, which has taken great pains to bring a good quality device. In fact, its main claim is Oxyjet technology, which creates microbubbles that thoroughly clean the interdental space.

It includes a rotary irrigation system that enriches the water providing a gentle massage on the gums. What’s more, its heads incorporate a round brush that removes more plaque and covers the entire tooth with each pass.

It is one of the models of mixed irrigators that we offer an electric brush next to the irrigation nozzles. It also has spare parts for the heads, so that we do not run out of our dental cleaning session.

It can be obtained for 89.99 euros. It beats the others in price, but offers us a high-quality electric toothbrush and irrigator on a par on the same base. There are other more basic models, but they have a similar price and we like this one more.

This mixed irrigator brings you a round head electric toothbrush and a complete oral irrigator with several nozzles and refills to always be ready to brush your teeth. The irrigator features Oxyjet microbubble technology for a more thorough cleaning and gentle massage that will enhance brushing.

As you can see, oral irrigators are a real leap forward when it comes to dental cleaning. Having only one will make us have healthier gums so they can last a long time.

Now that you have all the information you need, there is no excuse not to treat your mouth well with one of these machines. Do not delay and buy your oral irrigator to have a perfect smile.

