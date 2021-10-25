Driving at high speeds makes us lose vision angle. The DGT shows us with a simple example how this tunnel effect works, which can occur when we drive and puts us in danger.

Being attentive to everything that happens around us is one of the main lessons we learn in driving school. Driving a vehicle can be very dangerous and we are taught that our ability to see anything can save lives.

Related to sight and driving, we find the tunnel effect. When we drive, we go faster and our vision begins to perceive our surroundings less clearly.

The faster the speed, the more diffuse the images our retina can capture. We will only have a clear vision of what happens in front of us, creating a cone of vision that becomes smaller if we go faster. The DGT has released a video where this phenomenon is explained very well.

Remember that driving at a high #speed produces a “tunnel effect” ◼️: 👉 Reduces the width of your visual field👉 Reduces your ability to anticipate and react 👉 It favors the appearance of fatigue and aggressiveness 👉 It favors distractions # BetterMásDespacio💟 pic.twitter .com / Gget0fJ9ai – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) October 24, 2021

As the video tells us, our vision while parked is very wide, 180 degrees. On the other hand, that angle decreases when we accelerate, being able to have 42 degrees at 100 km / h or a minimum angle of 18 degrees, if we go to 150 km / h.

With such a small cone of vision, our eye ceases to really capture what is beyond that tunnel. We stop seeing the rest of the vehicles or people that appear from our sides, which creates dangerous situations for us, but also for others.

Radars are already part of the Spanish roads, drivers have gotten used to living with them despite how bad it feels to be fined. However, many are not really aware of all that these devices are capable of.

The road marking is not capricious. Speed ​​limits not only serve to give us fines, but they also protect us and establish the appropriate speeds to go through each section of the road safely.

Despite the new technologies that we have at our disposal, it is these signs that have been put thinking about the most suitable for driving. Being in a hurry can be very dangerous and, as we always say, It is better to arrive at your destination late than never to arrive.