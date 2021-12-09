12/09/2021 at 08:01 CET

The drama of relegation to Serie B, with the possibility that a historic person like the Gremio loses the category, focuses the attention of the last day of Brasileirao 2021 which will be played this next morning in a unified schedule (at 01:30 CET).

La Chapecoense and Sport Recife have already mathematically lost the category and there are two places still to be defined that are occupied by the Gremio (with 40 points) and another gaucho team, Juventude (with 43 points). Two other teams are in the fight for permanence: Bahía, (43 points) and Cuiabá (46 points).

The Guild’s chances of relegation reach 96% according to various mathematical studies. It does not depend on your own result.

He has no choice but to win his match against the champion, At. Mineiro, who will line up the reserves because on Sunday he has the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Ath. Parananese. And then they have to wait for Juventude to lose at home against Corinthians, that nothing is being played because they already have a guaranteed place in the Libertadores group stage, and that Bahia will also play during their visit to Fortaleza (which mathematically it is also in the Libertadores). For its part, Cuiabá with a draw in the Santos field mathematically escapes relegation.

THE LIBERTADORES AT PLAY

There are already six Brazilian teams that have their guaranteed qualification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022: the At. Mineiro (as champion of Brasileirao), Palmeiras (champion of Libertadores), Ath. Paranense (champion of the South American Cup), Flamengo, Corinthians, who trains ex-blaugrana Sylvinho, and the Fortaleza.

There are four teams that fight to reach the last place that avoids playing the previous qualifiers of the Libertadores: Red Bull Bragantino (53 points), Fluminense (51 points), América (50 points) and At. Goianiense (50 points).

All of them, plus Ceará (50 points), Santos (49 points), Internacional (48 points) and Sao Paulo (48 points) are opting for two places to play the preliminary phase of the Libertadores.

From the ninth to the fifteenth classified they will stamp the passport to play in the South American Cup 2022, which will allow teams that are fighting for permanence until the last day to play continental competition

THE MATCHES OF THE LAST DAY OF THE BRASILEIRAO

America Mineiro – Sao Paulo

Atlético Goianiense – Flamengo

Fluminense – Chapecoense

Palmeiras – Ceará

Santos – Cuiabá

Guild – Atlético Mineiro

Fortaleza – Bahia

Red Bull Bragantino – International

Juventude – Corinthians

Sport Recife – Ath. Paranaense