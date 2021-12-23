. bette midler

Bette Midler’s net worth is $ 250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With decades in the entertainment industry, she is an American actress, singer, and songwriter known for her work on stage and screen.

The 76-year-old legendary artist is one of those honored at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors. “The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates the luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” Kennedy Center President David M. Rubenstein said in a press release. He added: “Bette Midler, an artistic tour de force and America’s Divine Miss M, has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wonderful voice and trademark comic wit.”

This is what you need to know:

1. Midler was the protagonist of in famous films like ‘First Wives Club’ ‘Beaches’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’

Midler is an American actress best known for her comedic work. Starring in some iconic roles, she appeared alongside Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton in the 1996 film “First Wives Club” and joined Barbara Hershey in the 1988 film “Beaches.”

She earned two Academy Award nominations for Actress in a Leading Role. First in the 1979 movie, “The Rose,” and in the 1991 movie, “For the Boys.”

It is expected that in 2022, Midler will once again join forces with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles in the 1993 Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” in a sequel.

With a few TV series under her belt, Midler most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Politician”.

2. Midler has released 14 albums

According to SongHall.org, “Midler has released 14 albums, headlined 19 live tours, and sold more than 30 million records worldwide.”

She has won three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist in 1974, Best Pop Female Vocal Performance for “The Rose” in 1981, and Best Album for “Wind Beneath My Wings” in 1980.

3. Midler is a Tony Award winner

Midler has also made a name for herself on stage, making her Broadway debut in 1964 in “Fidler on the Roof.” According to Playbill, he has also starred in a series of concerts and magazines about the Gran Vía Blanca. He won a special Tony Award in 1974.

In 2017, she won the Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for her lead role in “Hello, Dolly!”

4. Midler published a children’s book in 2021

Midler is a published author, who released her latest children’s book in 2021. “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable” is inspired by artist Michiko Kakutani’s 2018 photos of a duck in Central Park.

“How do you get people to appreciate what is in front of them?” according to the description from Good Reads. “In The Tale of the Mandarin Duck, it takes a beautiful, mysterious duck and a light-eyed child to point out the obvious! “

He also released “The Saga of Baby Divine” in 1983 and “Bette Midler: A View From a Broad” in 1980.

5. Midler Listed Her New York City Penthouse for $ 50 Million

Architectural Digest reported that Midler listed its Upper East Side penthouse for $ 50 million in 2019. The 7,000-square-foot apartment features 14 bedrooms, a private elevator, and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. She told the New York Times: “It’s time for another family to enjoy it.”

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the apartment was originally two units that they remodeled into one, occupying the top three floors of the building.

The outlet added that Midler owns property in Hawaii, including more than 38 acres on the island of Kauai that he bought in 1988 for $ 1.5 million and another 58,000-square-foot property nearby.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: [IMÁGENES Y VIDEO] This is the damage caused by devastating tornado in Kentucky