We know that we have to sleep 7 or 8 hours a day to be healthy, but what is not so clear is when to rest those hours …

Anglo-Saxons have a saying: The early bird gets the worm, which literally translated means: The early bird takes the worm. It is equivalent to our saying: Who gets up early, God helps.

An early bird is one that gets up very early, that is to say, he goes to bed early and gets up at dawn. Instead, a Night Owl is the person that goes to bed late, and gets up late. What is better for health?

Almost all of us fall into these two groups. Some prefer to get up early and do their tasks early, and others stay up very late to complete them, and get up in the middle of the morning. Why?

Electric massage cushion for cervicals, legs, shoulders and arms with heating function and rotating kneading machine.

As explained by the health website Healthline, this is not chosen by us. Mark it the chronotype of each person, which is the time when we have energy peaks where we are most concentrated, or lows where we feel more tired. Each person is different.

The chronotype depends on multiple factors: the genes, circadian rhythms that regulate our sleep and, according to a 2020 study, even personality traits.

For instance, the most ambitious people tend to be more early risers.

The early birds they go to bed early, and get up very early too. Sthey feel more energetic in the morning, and they decay in the afternoon and at night.

Are good employees because they perform better during working hours, which are usually in the morning.

Nevertheless they may have problems in their social relationshipsSince it is difficult for them to go out at night, they prefer to be in bed early.

Conversely, night owls they go to bed very late, and they get up very late. They have a hard time stretching in the morning, and they perform better in the afternoon or even at night, without the noise and disturbances of the day.

They don’t adapt well to work hours, but they abound in the artistic professions, writers, actors, and freelancers who can work at the last minute.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

A 2019 study found that working at night has some disadvantages, such as certain problems in metabolism, and higher risks of mental problems.

But the most important thing is know what kind of bird are, and adjust to those sleep cycles. It is not always easy to find out.

One trick is to go several days without an alarm clock (for example, on vacation), and go to sleep only when we sleep.

If you start to yawn when the sun goes down, you may be an early bird. If you don’t fall asleep until after midnight, you are a nocturnal bird.