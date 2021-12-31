The new variant of the coronavirus brings us upside down. The dilemma of whether to take paracetamol or ibuprofen does not seem to be clear. So here we leave you the recommendations of some experts in this field.

Ómicron, the new variant of the coronavirus has entered strongly and cases are skyrocketing. However, the symptoms of a contagion by her differ in some respects from those associated so far with the coronavirus Original – These include extreme fatigue, body aches, dry cough, fever, headache, or night sweats.

Conversely, they don’t necessarily appear with Ómicron other characteristics of COVID-19, such as loss of smell and taste or severe coughing.

Paracetamol VS. Ibuprofen. What To Take If You Have Symptoms Of COVID-19 By Omicron

Well, according to the Public Health Commission, they opt for the option of taking paracetamol in the case of people infected with the omicron variant and with some of the aforementioned symptoms.

Paracetamol belongs to the group of drugs called analgesics and antipyretics and is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of pain of any cause of moderate intensity, as well as for febrile states and in the discomfort that accompany the cold and flu.

Good it is true that you can also take a pain reliever such as ibuprofen and that nothing is going to happen to you, “paracetamol is recommended because it is more antipyretic,” explains Lorenzo Armenteros, doctor at the Illas Canarias Health Center in Lugo.

“It is the one that has the fewest side effects. It is safer, despite the fact that it has contraindications for people with liver disease,” he says in statements. So we no longer talk about whether ibuprofen is good or not for covid, if not for its Long-term effects.

Whether you take paracetamol or not, what these experts really recommend is to be aware of the sensation of respiratory distress, clarify that taking paracetamol or another analgesic does not completely eliminate all symptoms and remind them of the need to consult medical personnel and seek a health evaluation.

In the end, it is your own system that has to defeat the virus and get it removed. Medication will simply lessen symptoms, so apart from medication, a good vitamin-rich diet and plenty of rest will help keep our system strong.