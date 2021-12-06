12/06/2021 at 19:02 CET

Marga Vazquez

With the massive download of covid passports in the Valencian Community due to the requirement of this certificate to be able to access the interior of bars, restaurants and other leisure and catering establishments with a capacity greater than 50 people, many have been surprised to discover the vaccine against the covid they had received: Comirnaty.

The population that has been vaccinated with Comirnaty is the majority and yet a large number of these people could not identify which vaccine they are referring to. And it is simple: it is the covid vaccine that we all know popularly as Pfizer and that, however, appears in the covid passport as Comirnaty. Why? For a very simple reason.

What is the Comirnaty vaccine and why is it called that?

We all started to hear about the vaccine Pfizer when the laboratory (Pfizer-Biontech) began its research and its subsequent testing phases. It was one of the first vaccines to shed some light and hope when it came to defeating the coronavirus pandemic and, in fact, it was the first to reach Spain and many European countries. When a vaccine is in the research and experimentation phase, it is known exclusively by the name of the laboratory that develops it, so it is not surprising that we have all dubbed it Pfizer.

Why, then, is it now called Comirnaty? Simple. When the vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, it was necessary to change the name so that it was not identified with a specific laboratory. And so it was done. Pfizer-Biontech decided to call its Comirnaty covid vaccine and this is the official name of said vaccine, much as we all know it as Pfizer.

The reason why he baptized her with that name is also explainable and understandable. They are just the first syllable of covid, mirna (messenger RNA in English, which is what the vaccine uses to protect against covid) and ty, which obeys a mixture of immunity and community. That is to say:

CO: Covid-19MIRNA: messenger RNA (mRNA in English) TY: immunity and community.