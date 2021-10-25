10/25/2021 at 10:02 AM CEST

Agreeing more severe cuts in emissions in order to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, guarantee climate financing for poor countries, clarify the carbon emissions market and convince China to accelerate its energy transformation are the main axes around which will revolve around the Glasgow COP26 Summit, which will take place from 1 to 12 November.

What is COP26? This term means Conference of the Parties number 26, that is, the twenty-sixth meeting of the countries since the Earth Summit of Brazil, held in 1992, where these annual meetings were agreed. Therefore, they are annual meetings (although last year was not held due to the pandemic) and they have more and more media coverage due to the seriousness that the climate situation has reached.

“More ambition & rdquor ;. This is the phrase that comes out of all the experts and almost all the politicians who these days speak about the Glasgow Summit. The 2015 Paris Agreement (COP21) marked the way forwardHowever, at COP26 the action strategies agreed on that occasion must be updated, specified and outlined. That is the common wish, but for practical purposes what can we expect from the new summit?

The good news is that there is no power that openly wants to torpedo the Paris objectives (all, to a greater or lesser extent, are rowing in the same direction), but the bad news is that the climate situation worsens more quickly than expected.

Do not rise more than 1.5º C by 2100: key objective

The latest UN reports suggest that, if the current situation is maintained (even with the emission cuts already approved), the global temperature may rise 2.7ºC, or even more, by the end of the century, instead of only 1.5º C, as decided in Paris. Therefore, Everything indicates that Glasgow will produce a new ‘twist’ to agree more severe cuts in emissions.

To do this, the different countries must present their national emission reduction strategies up-to-date at the summit, so as to guarantee not to exceed 1.5ºC of warming by 2100, taking into account the new scientific reports. That will require new efforts.

Scientists estimate that emissions should be reduced by 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, and from there to zero net emissions by 2050, if the world is to have a chance of staying within the 1.5 ° C threshold.

“The efforts that must be made at an international level to stay at 1.5 degrees and not reach 2 are gigantic & rdquor ;, since a difference of half a degree implies“ hundreds of millions of people affected by the rise in sea level and extreme meteorological phenomena & rdquor ;, assures the CSIC Valladares researcher.

More than 70 countries have presented their emission reduction plans (NDC, in English), but there are still many to do so and it is expected that in the new summit their number will increase, although it is true that the major pollutants already have them in March.

Financing for poor countries

Another issue to be resolved by the summit is the financing of actions against climate change in the poorest countries. The so-called climate finance is the money that is sent to these countries, from public and private sources, to help them reduce emissions and cope with the impacts they are already suffering from extreme weather. At the COP 2009 in Copenhagen, the poorest countries were promised that they would receive $ 100 billion a year by 2020.

However, that promise has been partially broken. The OECD noted in a report released a few weeks ago that only around $ 80 billion were delivered last year.

Therefore, the countries receiving these aid want to receive the assurance at this summit that the money will arrive as soon as possible and they want to see a new financial agreement that also expands the funds available beyond 2025.

Regulate the emissions market

Likewise, on the summit’s agenda is the already old debate on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the one that refers to the sale of carbon emission rights. In general terms, it establishes a mechanism by which the most polluting rich countries can make their emission cuts in other different countries, paying for the necessary facilities (such as a photovoltaic park, for example), thus helping that country with that investment. and, at the same time, accounting for this reduction in emissions as its own.

Nevertheless, it is a mechanism with high margins for handling and marketingTherefore, the challenge of the summit is to strictly establish its operation and guarantee that the reduction of emissions is made in all countries, both rich and poor.

On the other hand, the eyes of the world will once again be on China, the world’s largest emitter. Your government’s position seems to be going in the right direction, especially after it has announced net zero emissions in the country by 2060.

Along with this promise, President Xi Jinping announced the peak emissions peak in 2030, but everything seems to indicate that during the summit the Chinese government will be pressured to advance that moment to 2025. And it is that the effort made by this country in particular is enough to significantly change the future of the climate in one sense or another.

https://ukcop26.org/

