12/24/2021 at 1:45 PM CET

The drug Evusheld, by AstraZeneca, could be the world solution against the omicron variant. It is a combination of long-acting antibodies for the prevention of Covid-19 and that preserves the neutralization activity against the omicron variant, according to new data from studies carried out by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) and Washington (U.S).

The data has been obtained from laboratory tests using real live viruses isolated from people who contracted the omicron variant. With these results the effectiveness of Evusheld against the new variant of the Covid-19, which is becoming prevalent among new infections. So far, this drug from AstraZeneca, along with another from GSK, are the only two approved drugs that have been shown to be effective in studies against omicron.

Evusheld, in addition, has also been shown to retain activity against all variants of Covid-19 existing until now. This drug was designed to evade potential resistance to the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, thanks to the combination of two particularly potent antibodies with different activities and complementary against the virus.

You have already received authorization from emergency use in the United States for the prevention against the virus in people with immunological compromise who cannot generate an adequate immune response to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Data reflected in three independent studies give the confidence to Evusheld to avoid the disease in people with immunity problems. It is considered that around 2% of the world population has a greater risk of an inadequate response to the vaccines approved to prevent Covid-19, for whom it is extremely important that there are drugs such as Evusheld to prevent them from contracting the disease, which represents a greater danger for these types of people.