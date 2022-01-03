01/03/2022 at 12:20 CET

Spain has detected the first cases of fluron, an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 and influenza at the same time. It was in Catalonia.

The Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia has specified that are “anecdotal and mild” level.

Israel detected the first case of fluron this past weekend. The patient, a pregnant woman infected by both viruses, gave birth at Beilinson Hospital.

The young woman, with mild symptoms, He has already been discharged from hospital as he is in good condition, as detailed by The Time of Israel.

«The disease is the same. They are viral and cause shortness of breath, as both attack the upper respiratory tract »said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynecology department at the hospital where the woman infected with fluron gave birth.

Although the 31-year-old, who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, gave birth to a healthy child and the symptoms of both diseases were mild, she had to receive mechanical ventilation for respiratory complications derived from the infections.

According to the Ministry of Health of the country this it would be the first dual case of its kind in the worldAlthough the newspaper The Atlantic doubts this statement and dates back to February 2020 – a month before the declaration of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus – the first infections caused by the Covid-19 and the flu.

At New York’s ProHealth hospital in Queens, a family of four was diagnosed with Covid and the flu after the father went to the emergency room with symptoms of cough and fever.

The flu puts the health system in Israel on alert

With 2,000 people hospitalized for the flu in Israeli health facilities, concern is growing about a wave, in this case, illness caused by the influenza virus.

While all efforts are put into promoting and accelerating vaccination against Covid, the number of people who have been immunized against the flu has decreased significantly.

This, added to the elimination of restrictions, has led to the diagnosis of flu cases in Israel that had not been seen since the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Apart from flu cases, the Omicron variant, as in the rest of the world, has brought an increase in cases: in the last hours Israel has registered more than 5,000 cases. The Israeli government has a single objective, herd immunity, either by infection or by inoculation with any of the authorized vaccines.

Of the 9.4 million inhabitants, 60% are vaccinated, a vast majority with those manufactured by BioNTech (Pfizer). In addition, the authorities are already working on the fourth dose aimed at people with immunosuppressed.

How to differentiate Covid-19 from the flu?

Within our borders, the Government and the Autonomous Communities will study the situation of the pandemic and the measures to be put in place tomorrow, Tuesday in an extraordinary meeting, to go back to school after the Christmas holidays.

The latest data offered by the department led by Carolina Darias shows, as of December 30, 2021, 791,063 cases reported in the last 14 days.

With these figures the incidence is skyrocketing: 1,682 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, hospital pressure is far from resembling that of other waves, although in Madrid, there are 1,808 admitted and 254 in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Although the Covid does not give up, both the coronavirus and the flu are two respiratory infections that have many symptoms in common. Both can lead to complications, pneumonia, or a fatal outcome.

These viruses are transmitted in similar ways & mldr; although they have some differences. COVID-19 produces a dry cough, while it is common for the flu to cause a cough, which is also productive.

The disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 it rarely causes sneezing, while it is a very common symptom of the influenza virus. Nausea or vomiting and diarrhea can occur in those positive patients for Covid-19, while it is not usual in the flu.

Symptoms of coronavirus may appear from two to 14 days from exposure to the virus, flu symptoms appear one to three days after contact with an infected person. Recovery is also less: three to 10 days.