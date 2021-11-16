This monday morning November 15, on Havana there was a tense calm by the mass march scheduled to take place during the day, an activity that was not permitted by the Castro regime, who still remembers with anger the lack of control that was experienced last summer with mass protests that made headlines around the world and sparked debate about a political change on the island.

According to the Spanish agency ., from which the Cuban government withdrew their credentials from several of its reporters, patrols and agents who were guarding the streets through which the contingent would pass.

Related newsPHOTO: .

In contrast, from the residential buildings you could see signs of support for the protest, which demands the release of political prisoners and a solution to problems through democratic and peaceful means.

The march also seeks to ask democratic reforms to the political system of the Caribbean nation

The Cuban Government considered the protest “illegal” and has not authorized it, considering that behind is the “imperial strategy” of the United States, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel said last week.

They stop leaders of the march

In the previous days, the security forces have summoned dozens of activists in police stations and other state departments. Several of them pointed out that they received threats if they participated in the march of 15N.

One of the most visible faces of the protest, Yunior Garcia Aguilera, was held incommunicado at home on Monday, watched by agents, and “unwell with a migraine,” according to a relative.

The 39-year-old playwright and activist upset the government by putting a face on the march, whose goal “It is shaking a country, making people aware, generating a debate that causes changes”, as he himself indicated to the aforementioned agency.

Others activists and journalists were also unable to leave their homes because they are prevented by State security agents or groups of people related to the government. Some were even detained, such as Berta Soler, leader of the Ladies in White and her husband Angel Moya, according to opposition groups.

While the freelance journalist Abraham Jiménez Enoa affirmed in social networks that he was being held at home and could not go out to cover the protests. Your colleague Yoani Sanchez reported that their internet access had been cut off.

Marches around the world

Likewise, Cubans located in different cities of the world have shown their support for the 15-N demonstration by doing the same in emblematic places of the places where they are.

PHOTO: .

The organizers of the important protest say that in addition to the capital of Cuba, it will extend to seven provinces and will be replicated in more than 90 cities of all the world.

“We are willing to behave in a civic manner and to move forward with the proposal because we consider that it is legitimate, that it has not been done in 62 years and that it is time that we conquer that space for Cubans who think differently,” said García Aguilera for CNN.

The activist made the statement in reference to the Cuban government’s threats to repress the protesters through its law enforcement agencies.

In the meantime, USA has condemned the Cuban government’s refusal to prohibit the protest and the administration of Joe biden warned that if the march is prevented, the island could face new sanctions economic.

Other Western countries and international organizations have followed the same line and ask that the manifestation of 15-N.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS