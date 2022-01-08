Kazakhstan It is currently experiencing the largest protests in its post-Soviet history, which led to violent riots with fatalities among protesters, described as “terrorists” by the Government, and among members of the security forces.

It all started on January 2 after the rise in the price of liquefied gas, the country’s main automotive fuel, which doubled its price from 60 tenge per liter to 120 (0.14-0.28 dollars).

The general discontent initially originated in western Mangystau, but it quickly spread throughout the country and took on a political edge, with demands to remove from power all the corrupt and improve the standard of living of the population.

Dead and wounded

According to the latest reports, 18 members of the Kazakh security forces have lost their lives, with two of the uniformed men beheaded, and 748 have been injured in the riots. Meanwhile, a total of 3,706 protesters have been arrested.

The Kazakh President, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, qualifies as terrorists the protesters who have taken to the streets of the country since last day 2, initially due to the rise in the price of liquefied gas, and assures that the protests are being orchestrated by a group of instigators, although he did not reveal his identity.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health The country reported more than a thousand injured, 400 of whom were hospitalized and 62 ended up in intensive care.

Chaos in Almaty, the largest city in the country

Despite the harsh response from the authorities, protesters again took to the streets of the country’s largest city on Thursday, Almaty, a day after breaking into the presidential residence and the local mayor’s office, causing fires in the regional government headquarters and in the buildings of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Qazaqstan state channel.

During this violent day, the police arrested around 2,000 protesters, according to the Ministry of the Interior of Kazakhstan.

“The Almaty police officers (…) began the arrest of violators of order. In total, about 2,000 people have been transferred to the police units,” said the entity, quoted by the Kazakh state agency Kazinform.

However, according to the Russian agency TASS, tensions in Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan and the second largest city in the country, are not diminishing, as there are still many armed people around the city robbing shops and breaking shop windows.

As reported by Union of Commercial Networks of Kazakhstann, cited by Kazinform, the first estimates of the damage caused to the main shops of the city of Almaty by protesters exceed 24,640 million tenge (56.6 million dollars).

State of emergency

As reported in its Telegram account by the Kazakh portal Tengrinews.kz, the “red” level of terrorist threat has been introduced throughout the country, which gives the special forces a wide margin of maneuver in their operations. and allows temporarily restricting the movement of citizens.

Throughout the country the state of emergency with curfew since Wednesday. All mass events are prohibited and freedom of movement within the national territory and between the different regions is limited.

The authorities continue to block Internet access at the national level as part of their counter-terrorism operation. The banks stopped operating and suspended their financial services for the population, arguing security reasons.

Kazakhstan requests military aid from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Faced with the “terrorist threat”, the Kazakh president asked for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military bloc in the post-Soviet space that groups together six countries and is led by Russia, part of whose peacekeeping forces have already arrived in the country with the aim of “stabilizing the situation.”

It should be noted that the agreement on collective security of the bloc stipulates that if one of the members of the organization requests support in case of facing an aggression or an armed attack that threatens their security, stability, territorial integrity and sovereigntya, the partners will offer their immediate support, including that of a military nature.

Russian military heads to Kazakhstan (.)

The rapid response of the CSTO member countries, which sent a contingent of 3,800 soldiers, has been a boost from the alliance to Nur-Sultan, even though they have not yet taken action.

Regarding the European Union (EU), Brussels is “cautiously” monitoring the arrival of foreign troops to Kazakhstan, “said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, expressing his hope that” the presence of international forces will not undermine the independence “of Kazakhstan. country.

The US called for “calm” and “containment” to Nur-Sultan, and denied its involvement in the protests.

President of Kazakhstan orders “shoot to kill”

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, affirmed today, during a speech to the nation, that he has given the express order to “shoot to kill”, without prior notice, against the protesters who have been causing serious disturbances in recent days, those he described as “bandits”, if they offer resistance to the authorities.

“I gave the order to the organs of the police and the Army to shoot to kill without prior notice,” said the president, warning that he will not dialogue “with armed and prepared bandits, both local and foreign.”

The president pointed out that “terrorists continue to damage state and private property” and “use their weapons against citizens.”

“The combatants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing to commit new ones. We must carry the fight against them to the end. Those who do not surrender will be eliminated,” he warned.

The President also took the occasion to celebrate the swift response of the CSTO, in particular, thanking the Prime Minister of Armenia, currently the president pro tempore of the CSTO, and the presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “I address special words of thanks to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. He reacted very quickly, and above all, with a warm sense of camaraderie, at my request,” he added.

In addition, he expressed words of gratitude to the leaders of China, Uzbekistan and Turkey, as well as to the UN and other international organizations.

Kazakh government response

The president ordered an investigation into the causes of the disturbances and those responsible brought to justice. Faced with the tense situation in the country, the Kazakh authorities they extended the holidays for college students until January 17, and until January 24 for students from universities or higher professional training workshops.

Likewise, the price of fuel was regulated, for the next 180 days it will cost:

50 tenge per liter (12 cents) in Aktobé, Atyrau and Mangystau provinces 60 tenge per liter (14 cents) in Shymkent city, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Turkestan provinces 65 tenge per liter (15 cents) in the city of Almaty 70 tenge per liter (16 cents) in the city of Nursultán and the provinces of Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan.

