In a small town mired in the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, the inhabitants are concerned about the growing tensions, but declare their support for the position taken by the Polish government, which is prevent the passage of dozens of people trying to cross from the other side of the border

Since Monday, when hundreds of migrants marched towards the Polish border from Belarus, columns of police and military vehicles have been running through the Polish town of Sokolka, of about 19,000 inhabitants, and generally very quiet.

“I am afraid of migrants crossing and of the consequences this could have,” said Henryk Lenkiewicz, a 67-year-old retiree quoted by the agency. ..

On the other hand, another citizen affirms that he is more concerned about the tension with Belarus than the problem of migrants. “We are afraid of the situation with Belarus. There are dozens of police cars coming and going through the city, “he said.

What about Poland and Belarus?

After the arrival of hundreds of migrants to the border with Poland, the government of that country accused Belarus of “state terrorism”, stating that the regime of Minsk brings those people to the EU borders, mostly from the Middle East.

Poland deployed 15,000 soldiers in the area to help the police and border guards to prevent the passage of migrants.

The Polish administration also accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, of lead about 2,000 migrants to your country in order to send them across the border in revenge for the sanctions imposed on the country for repeated human rights violations, imprisonment of opponents and suspicions of electoral fraud.

Those sanctions came from the European Union and consist mainly of strangling the Belarusian air sector, and hitting economic sectors, such as the production of potassium, the oil trade or the export to Belarus of dual-use material (military or civil) and material for electronic communications interception.

Meanwhile, the migrants now live in a camp on the border with temperatures close to freezing.

In accordance with The country, Belarus’s maneuver is the latest attempt by authoritarian regimes “to test the European response and verify our degree of unity,” according to a source quoted by the media.

The source indicates that both Russia What Belarus increase the pressure “In order to divide the EU“And highlights that it is important” to close ranks with Poland in the face of a totally new type of attack and that does not even pay attention to instrumentalizing migrants from third countries. ”

