An illness led me to learn about the Immuno-literacy movement, through its founder, Dr. Marianela Catés, Ph.D in Immunology from the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Later, he studied psychoneuroimmunology. Your help to humanity is so important, at this time, that it is mandatory to make this marvel of science known. If you want to see the interview, it is simple. Go to dranancy.com. You will not regret it. Cats created the movement (www.miaevolution.com) realizing its importance to avoid diseases as serious as cancer, autoimmune (where humans attack their immune system) or asthma, among others.

The doctor has been immuno-literate for 25 years. Defining the concept is easy: the interaction between psychological processes and the nervous and immune systems. It is scientifically proven that the immune system communicates with the endocrine and central nervous systems. Everything that happens at the level of the mind has to do with the immune system. We are the sole and primary directors of our immune system.

In the face of the pandemic, the immune system is the only thing we really have control over. If we know it, we can take control of the immune and disease. We learn to be part of our diseases, in an active way. Not a victim, waiting for what the doctors say.

We can appropriate the immune system by making psychological changes. We can use guided imagery to work on behaviors, thoughts, depressions, chronic stress and unbridled anxieties, which strongly affect the endocrine system and generate toxins in the body, such as cortisol. The important thing is not the disease, but the sick person, and the attitude they take towards what happens to them!

If a person lives in chronic stress, strong emotions, depression and repetitive thoughts that fill them with anxiety and panic attacks, they can see their immune system collapse. This is extremely dangerous, because we are talking about the army that the body needs to defend itself. The question deserves a deep analysis of our way of life and our interpersonal relationships, among many other things.

By becoming aware of how stress and psychological issues – without facing or solving – can cause us cancer, diabetes, asthma, etc., we will be able to make changes in the brain, which does change and grow regardless of age, and we will become stronger before viruses, bacteria, tumor cells and much more. It depends on you.

