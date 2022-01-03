01/02/2022 at 18:15 CET

We tend to hear our elders talk about how good or bad they see “up close” or “from afar”, but very little about their “Intermediate vision”, despite the fact that, according to experts, they use it more and more every day.

In fact, the importance of this type of vision has been especially evident since the beginning of the pandemic, as more time has been spent on use all kinds of screens, cook or use private transport.

In fact, experts already call it “functional vision” due to its prominent role in the independence and quality of life of the elderly.

This is reflected in the survey “Vision and daily activities of the elderly Spaniards”, developed by the Chair in Generation of Value and Visual Health of the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid.

According to her, 36.9% of the daily activities carried out by those over 60 years of age are already carried out using «intermediate vision»: activities so necessary for personal autonomy such as washing, eating or driving.

For this analysis, the conclusions of which have been presented at the Congress of the Madrid Ophthalmological Society, 35 daily activities were previously identified that people over 60 years of age usually perform during a normal week, with the aim of analyze the use that this segment of the population makes of the different types of vision: close (less than 40 cm), intermediate (between 40 and 90 cm) and far (more than 90 cm).

Among those 36.9% of activities for which “intermediate vision” is necessary, there are essential daily tasks such as using the cutlery, cooking, washing while looking in the mirror, using the computer or looking at the rear-view mirrors of the car. car.

These are activities that, as a whole, more respondents say they carry out weekly, up to 68.2% of them.

On the other hand, 64.8% of the participants in the survey affirm that they periodically carry out activities for which close vision is necessary, associated, for the most part, with leisure, such as reading books or newspapers or doing hobbies.

Finally, 56.8% declare that they carry out activities that involve the use of their distance vision, mainly related to the outdoors, such as reading advertisements or signs on the street or practicing outdoor activities or soft sports.

The great value of functional vision

According to the doctor Alfonso Arias, director of the Chair in Generation of Value and Visual Health at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid, Professor of Ophthalmology at this same center and president of the Madrid Ophthalmology Society, «results such as those of the survey are what make us speak to ophthalmologists about functional vision to refer to intermediate vision, since it is what allows functionality to the elderly, that is, personal autonomy for the development of their daily life.

The doctor Angel Gil, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Rey Juan Carlos University, also comments that “there are many homes in which older people live alone and vision difficulties can contribute to making them dependent. When there is a loss of autonomy, it is usually associated with isolation, staying at home and not doing certain tasks. This reduces the quality of life and, in turn, produces a significant psychological affectation«.

Main activities that the intermediate vision allows to carry out

Of the 10 activities that stand out in the survey as the most frequent among the population over 60 years of age, six are carried out using functional or intermediate vision. “The use of this has increased even during the coronavirus pandemic, due to some habits related to it, such as the increasing use of tablets and computers or the greater time that the elderly have spent and spend at home, with consequent activities such as cook more, ”explains Dr. Arias.

Among the activities carried out by the elderly most frequently and the type of vision they have to use, the following stand out:

Check the mobile: close-up view Check the clock; near vision Looking in the rear view mirror of the car: intermediate vision Watching television: Far vision Using cutlery to eat or separating food: intermediate Seeing obstacles such as stairs, sidewalks or stones: far away Using the desktop computer: vision intermediate Cooking: intermediate Using laptop: intermediate Cutting, chopping or cleaning food: intermediate viewing

“For this reason, intermediate vision care has a direct impact on the well-being of the elderly. For example, a strong relationship has been observed between visual problems, activities at home and the frequency of falls and fractures ”, concludes Dr. Gil.