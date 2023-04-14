what is it about

Scientists discovered with the Hubble Space Telescope of the POT an “invisible monster”, which they have determined to be a supermassive black hole that moves through space at such a speed that it creates stars instead of devouring them, due to the speed at which it expands.

The information collected by ACE ensures that the US space agency detailed that the invisible giant has the weight of up to 20 million suns and crosses intergalactic space so quickly that, if it were in our Solar System, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in less than 15 minutes.

Pieter van Dokkum, a researcher at Yale University in New Haven, assured that nothing like it had ever been seen before: “We think we are seeing a trail behind the black hole where the gas cools and can form stars. So, we are seeing star formation behind the black hole.”

How did they find out?

The expert told how they discovered this phenomenon: “It was pure chance that we came across it. We were looking for globular star clusters in a nearby dwarf galaxy, scanning through the Hubble image and I noticed we had a little line.”

“I immediately thought ‘oh, a cosmic ray hitting the camera’s detector and causing a linear image artifact.’ When we removed the cosmic rays we realized that it was still there. I don’t know it was like anything we’ve seen before.”

black hole

NASA explained that scientists believe the gas is likely being impacted and heated by the motion of the striking black hole or it could be radiation from an accretion disk around the hole. Also, the speed at which this monster is moving could be the result of multiple supermassive black hole collisions.