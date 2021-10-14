In these moments we see how technology is advancing at a great pace. We still do not control many new terms, when new ones appear on the market. The Internet is essential today and our society witnesses it every day. When it comes to connecting, one of the simplest options is Wi-Fi Direct, which not everyone knows about and which we present to you.

What is Wi-Fi Direct

This multi-device certification makes direct communication possible. We talk about a protocol that makes it possible for people to exchange files or send a file to print without connecting cables. Before WhatsApp came to us, it was normal for people to exchange photos or new tones using infrared, a system that would later be replaced by bluetooth, which is still used for the connection between the different devices.

We can see Wi-Fi Direct as a better and faster Bluetooth update, since this is a limited connection in terms of space, so it is not to send photos, where it performs best is when it comes to share simpler things, such as a document.

Thanks to Wi-Fi Direct we can therefore print a file from our laptop or smartphone using a wireless printer, and also send an image to a person in the same room. All of it without needing cables or Internet.

Utilities and how to use Wi-Fi Direct

We can say that it is very useful when you want to send some information to a person, but you do not want to give your personal data. For example, if you are traveling and you see a show, but you don’t want to give your mobile number so that they can send you the tickets by WhatsApp or give your email or Facebook, Wi-Fi Direct shares these files faster than by bluetooth, No internet data expense or private data exposure.

This technology is present in many devices, because its protocol is quite safe, being protected with the latest encryption for networks.

When there is a Wi-Fi Direct enabled device, what it does is broadcast a signal to other devices that is in the room, so you can know who is available for connection.

What users can do is send an invitation or receive one for this connection to occur. When the devices are connected, it is time to start sharing files. Now that you know more, we hope you start using it more, as it is worth it.