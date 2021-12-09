Since December 2 fans, players, media and owners of MLB we are in the middle of an expected “unemployment”Of all major league activities …

And here we have made a guide with what we know about some of the most frequently asked questions from fans. Do you have any other? Send it to us via twitter, facebook, whatapp, instagram or telegram.

What is the MLB strike?

Since December 2 of this year, after not reaching an agreement with the Union of Peloteros in the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement, the owners of the MLB they voted unanimously to decree a “lockout” which basically “freezes” relations between Major League Baseball (and its member organizations) with players.

It is important here to emphasize that the Players Union It was not the one who decided this strike, but the owners. The move, according to a subsequent press conference by the Major League Baseball commissioner, Rob manfred, sought “to protect the negotiations so that players and owners could focus on reaching an agreement.”

In fact, the Manfred and the owners’ measure seeks to prevent a strike from taking place, in legal terms a very different kind of “strike.” Let’s remember, for example, that in the last strike of MLB players in ’94, what happened is that the players decided not to show up to work in protest of the conditions of the employment contract (a strike).

In this case, more than 20 years away, what the owners have done is more similar to putting a padlock on the stadium doors so that the players cannot enter. Thus, preventing the players from going on strike and pressuring them to sign an employment contract before the spring training.

What are and what can’t MLB teams and players do in this major league stoppage?

Perhaps the point where there are more doubts among fans, media and analysts is this since the only thing that is clear is that “contact between MLB and players is prohibited and all actions that are governed by the collective bargaining agreement are frozen.” A very broad concept that includes everything from franchise permits to their players to play in the winter leagues, to free agency, to MLB deleting the photos of all the players from their .com site.

Let’s say that nobody understands much here and what is more or less clear would be:

Free agency has stopped and if a team negotiates in these weeks of stoppage with a player they could be sanctioned Any contact between MLB workers and players is prohibited Major League Baseball players may not use any of the official facilities of the teams until new notification

What do MLB owners want to end the strike?

Let’s clarify first that neither of the two parties has officially presented some kind of petition, so here everything is speculation, leaks and conversations that both owners and players have made run in the media to try to pressure the opposite party.

As for the owners, in general, we could summarize that they seek to maintain (or increase) their profit margins (for something they are owners) with four main points:

Free agency at 29.5 years (regardless of length of service) Umpiring salaries determined by performance (Value in WAR of a player) CBT thresholds of US $ 210 million to US $ 180 million Expansion of playoffs to 14 teams

Here is the detail:

What do Major League Baseball players want to end the strike?

On the part of the players, we would generally have 4 points to try to improve the income of a greater number of players:

Free agency at 5 years or 29.5 years of service by a player (whichever comes first) Salary arbitration after 2 years of service CBT (luxury tax) thresholds of US $ 210 million to US $ 240 million Playoff expansion to 12 teams

Here is the detail:

When could the major league stoppage end?

Perhaps this is in the end the question that always remains in the air and although there are those who say that there are reasons to be optimistic, such as the large number of contracts that were signed in free agency before the strike, the truth is that outside of that Everything seems to indicate that the strike is going long.

The main reason would be the intransigence of the owners to discuss the key points of the contract and that they have been postponing since the current contract was signed five years ago.

Nobody has been surprised because this strike that had been brewing, according to those who know, for years. What it does is that it does not look like we are going to leave soon.