WhatsApp Wrapped: What is it for and how to use it?

This time we will let you know what WhatsApp Wrapped is for and how you can start using it this coming year 2022, so keep reading so you know how to do it step by step.

It is a web page that informs you from the emoji that you have used most frequently in a whole year to the most repeated word.

It all started with Spotify Wrapped, a function of the music application that allows you to see your activity during the course of a year.

And although WhatsApp does not have this tool, there is a trick to be able to see certain statistics such as the most used emojis, the most repeated words and the contact to whom you have sent the most messages.

So if you want to know what is Spotify Wrapped and WhatsApp Wrapped, then we share what their functions are and how you can use them.

It should be noted that Wrapped is not within WhatsApp, but a platform called WhatsApp Wrapped, which was created by a group of students from the University of Toronto.

It is a web page, therefore, you will be able to access it from a PC, tablet or smartphone.

It is important to make it clear that to see your WhatsApp Wrapped, you will have to do it individually for each conversation, it means that the page will not give you a complete report of all your conversations.

To be able to make use of this WhatsApp function that few know, follow these steps:

First, make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates on Google Play or App Store. Open the application and enter any conversation. Click on the icon of the three vertical points located in the upper right corner and several options will be displayed, click on ‘More’. Choose the option ‘Export chat’, you will immediately get a warning, you must click on ‘No files’. Later, choose where you want to save the exported file, we recommend Google Drive. A window will open to save the document in Drive and there you must click on ‘Save’. The next step is to open the WhatsApp Wrapped page and click on the box with the text ‘Browse Files’. Select the chat text file that you exported in the previous step.

And to finish, click on ‘Submit’ and wait for the page to process the data, after following all the steps mentioned you will be able to discover what WhatsApp Wrapped is for.